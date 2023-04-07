Naked Angels & Tuesdays@9 Find a New Home with FRIGID New York

Following the recent closure of Theater 80 Naked Angels will be moving their popular weekly cold reading series, Tuesdays@9 to The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with FRIGID New York beginning Tuesday, April 11th.

"As the very sad news of the closure of Theater 80, our home for 9 years, began circulating, the first theater to reach out to us was The Kraine," said Jean Marie McKee, Artistic Director of Naked Angels. "We are thrilled we will be able to finish out our Spring season at this wonderful downtown gem. Naked Angels is so grateful to Erez Ziv and all the theater folks who have let us know we are truly a community of artists."

"Tuesdays@9 is such an important part of the theater ecosystem," said Erez Ziv, Managing Director of FRIGID New York. "We are privileged to be able to make space for it at The Kraine Theater so the show can continue seamlessly."

Tuesdays@9 is New York City's longest-running cold reading series--32 years! Every week, we cast and present excerpts of new writing to an audience of artists and supporters. Tuesdays@9 operates with an open submissions policy through the year, September through May, and hosts an open casting session at the start of each week. Tuesdays@9 has always been-and always will be-free and open to all artists and audience members.

Naked Angels was founded in 1986 with the goal to support writers and build a dynamic, inclusive, and exciting performing arts community in New York City. In our 37-year history we are proud of more than 70 productions which launched the careers of Kenneth Lonergan, Jon Robin Baitz, Marisa Tomei, Fisher Stevens, Gina Gershon, Frank Pugliese, Geoffrey Nauffts, Paul Eckstein, and Joe Mantello, among others. The Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music for our 2015 production of SEAWIFE is just one example of critical recognition we have received in our long tenure. In 2017, founding member Jean Marie McKee became the Artistic Director of Naked Angels, shifting the company's focus from full productions to targeted programs that build dynamic communities through theater. All of our programs are free and open platforms for the development of emerging, professional, and student writers. We welcome everyone, so we attract individuals with diverse and inclusive stories and perspectives. www.nakedangels.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc