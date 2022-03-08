NYU Skirball Presents the NY Premiere of Eiko Otake's THE DUET PROJECT: DISTANCE IS MALLEABLE

NYU Skirball will present the N.Y. premiere of Eiko Otake's The Duet Project: Distance Is Malleable with Ishmael Houston-Jones, Don Christian Jones, Margaret Leng Tan and Iris McCloughan, running Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 17 at 3:00 pm at NYU Skirball.

Dance visionary Eiko Otake's newest offering, The Duet Project, Distance is Malleable is a mutable and evolving series of experiments in collaboration, which aims to maximize the potential of artists' encounters. Negotiating differences of race, age, culture, and discipline, Eiko has so far partnered with a diverse range of 23 artists, living and dead. This project does not result in a set work that tours in the same shape. Each full-evening-length presentation is designed specifically for each venue with several artists at a time. Together they explore the ever-changing nature of distance, shared place, loss, survival, and memory.

The New York premiere at NYU Skirball will include Eiko's duets with choreographer/improvisor Ishmael Houston-Jones, painter/rapper/organizer Don Christian Jones, world-renowned avant-garde pianist Margaret Leng Tan, and poet/performance maker Iris McCloughan. Lighting design is by David Ferri.

Born and raised in Japan and a resident of New York since 1976, Eiko is a movement-based, interdisciplinary artist. After working for more than 40 years as Eiko & Koma, she now performs as a soloist and directs her own projects. A recipient of numerous honors, including the Doris Duke Artist Awards and MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, she teaches at Wesleyan University and NYU. eikootake.org

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

NYU Skirball's unique position within New York University enables it to draw on the University's intellectual riches and resources to enhance its programming with dialogues, public forums and conversations with artists, philosophers, scientists, Nobel Laureates, and journalists. nyuskirball.org.

The Duet Project will play Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 17 at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

NYU Skirball mandates proof of vaccination for all audience members, performers, crew, and venue staff. Face masks will be required at all times. For complete Covid precautions, visit nyuskirball.org.

NYU Skirball's programs are made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by Howard Gilman Foundation, Consolidated Edison, Harkness Foundation for Dance, New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Aaron Copland Fund for Music, and Marta Heflin Foundation, as well as our valued donors through memberships, Stage Pass Fund, and commissioning fund support.