NYCCT Brings Interactive Bilingual Play ¡CORRE, ABUELITE, RUN! to All Five Boroughs This Fall

New York City Children's Theater's world premiere production, ¡Corre, Abuelita, Run!, will visit Brooklyn Children's Museum, NY Botanical Garden, Staten Island Children's Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Queens Museum this fall.
¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! is an interactive bilingual performance that seamlessly blends Spanish and English. Through language, music, puppetry, and movement, young audience members will embark on a journey through the vibrant and diverse neighborhoods of New York City. The heartwarming story follows Emily's Abuelita, or grandmother, who participates in the NYC marathon on the first Sunday of November. With the audience's help, Emily hopes to reach Central Park in time to cheer her Abuelita as she crosses the finish line.
¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! will be performing at
Saturday, September 30th at 11:30am and 2pm at Brooklyn Children's Museum
Saturday, October 7th at 12:30pm and 2:30pm at New York Botanical Garden
Sunday, October 15th at 2pm at Staten Island Children's Museum
Saturday, October 21st at 1pm and 3:30pm at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Sunday, October 22nd at 1pm at Queens Museum
¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! is free with admission to the museum or garden. Please visit nycchildrenstheater.org/shows-and-events/ for information on each performance. The show runs approximately 30 minutes and is best for ages 2-5.
Director Sammy Lopez says, "Creating this show, inspired by my real-life Abuelita, is not only a dream come true-but it's an opportunity to share with our youngest audiences the power of community. I've brought so much love and joy to the development of this story that offers audiences the chance to see culture uplifted in an interactive theatre environment."
¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! is NYCCT's second mainstage touring production, following Storyland Cabaret which re-opened the theater's in-person programming and toured to the five New York boroughs in 2021.
For more information on the performance, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org/show/corre-abuelita-run/
Created, Written, and Directed by Sammy Lopez
Assistant Director: Frank Ruiz
The production stars Jasmine Maldonado, Maria Victoria Polanco, Erika Garcia, and Talia Ruiz.
The creative team for ¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! includes Carmen Martinez (Costume and Puppet Designer), Brooke Singer (Props Consultant), Adeline Santello (Assistant Costume Designer), and Krystal Brenes (Production Stage Manager).
¡Corre, Abuelita, Run!'s set was created in partnership with Children's Museum of the Arts. Children's Museum of the Arts unites children and artists to create and share ambitious works of art with their communities. Since 1988, Children's Museum of the Arts has been changing the way people value our youngest artists and their aesthetic contributions to the world. By taking programs directly into schools, CBOs, galleries, and public spaces, we continue to challenge and expand what a museum is. All 100% free.
