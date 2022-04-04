NYC Queer Playback Theater to Present PEACE & CONFLICT

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Alight Theater Guild will produce NYC Queer Playback Theater with "Peace & Conflict" on Saturday April 16 at 7:30 pm EDT in a virtual interactive playback performance. This event is open to all ages and orientations and will run approximately 90 minutes.

During the performance the audience will be invited to tell stories from their lives, then the story will be "played back" with facilitation, improvisational forms, and music by an ensemble, all around the theme of "Peace & Conflict".

NYC Queer Playback Theater aims to forge connection in the LGBTQ+ communities, whether participants identify within the community or as an ally, by creating a safe and diverse space for personal growth through Playback. As co-founder Jamie Roach explains: "The LGBTQ+ community is hugely diverse, which is one of its biggest assets. Playback allows its participants to reach across differences of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, age, country of origin, language, and ability/disability by providing a rare and rich chance to be vulnerable with each other's stories while learning the true feelings and experiences of this dynamic community. As the many perspectives and identities are better understood, the ever-evolving Queer community is strengthened."

For tickets, please register here, and an event zoom link will be sent out on the day of the performance. Tickets are priced at $12, with a pay-what-you-like option, including a free ticket choice. More information can be found at www.alighttheater.org.

They invite all people, those from the LGBTQ+ community and allies, to reflect on their lives within the community, our nation and globally in the space that they are creating to encourage openness, acceptance, respect, and equality regardless of one's gender identity, sexual orientation, body size, ability, or status.

Personal sharing is encouraged and entirely voluntary. Audience members should feel free to tell a story or to enjoy the stories of others.

The Ensemble: Marc Brudzinski, Courtney J. Boddie, Shan Y. Chuang, Arlen Kerndt, Shlomit Oren, Chris Panzica, Jamie Roach, Debra Walsh, Francis Wei, Michael Zaiontz

Musician: Dave Ross Conductor/Mentor: Mountaine Jonas

Producer: Jonathan Zautner & Alight Theater Guild

About Playback

Practiced in over 60 countries, Playback Theatre is an original form of improvisational theater developed by Jonathan Fox and Jo Salas in which audience or group members tell stories from their lives and watch them enacted on the spot. Used in a variety of settings, Playback Theater provides highly enjoyable theater and promotes dialogue between different voices as audience members have the opportunity to speak and see their stories embodied on the stage. We discover who we are by telling our stories and, as others bear witness and tell their own stories in response, a deep and empathy-building conversation is created through the collective stories brought to the stage.

About NYC Queer Playback

Founded in 2016, NYC Queer Playback Theater serves the LGBTQ+ community through open, monthly rehearsals, and since 2020, as a performing Ensemble. Founded by Rick Sanford and Jamie Roach, under the mentorship of Mountaine Jonas, NYC QPT values creating a safe and brave space for belonging and sharing stories about the layers and intersections within the Queer community. They've also performed with SAGE (LGBTQ+ Elders) and in collaboration with Village Playback Theater.