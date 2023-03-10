Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NO HOPE Productions Releases Single “Boundaries”; Now Streaming

The Year After follows a contingent of New Yorkers as they confront the realities of seeking love, losing love and enduring relationships.

Mar. 10, 2023  

NO HOPE Productions announces the single "Boundaries" is now available on all major streaming platforms ahead of the March 24 release of their upcoming album The Year After: A Song Cycle. Performed by Krystina Alabado, "Boundaries" is the second track in the song cycle. For more information about The Year After and to listen to the new single, visit nohopeproductions.com/listen-now.

"A wide-eyed young woman recently moved from the Midwest to the big city sings Boundaries at an open mic night. Inspired by and celebrating folk music as protest, with a generous nod to Ani DiFranco. We tried to mimic her brilliant juxtaposition of sweet, steady melody with lyrics that have some bite. It sets the stage for the rest of the album," said writers Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider.

The Year After follows a contingent of New Yorkers as they confront the realities of seeking love, losing love and enduring relationships in a time of personal and political chaos. For more information and to listen to the album, visit nohopeproductions.com.

The cast includes Brittneyann Accetta (The Office! A Musical Parody), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Crumm (Disaster!), Dayna Dantzler (Waitress), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Nathan Lee Graham, (Hadestown, National Tour), Jason Moody (Hair, National Tour) and singer/songwriter Shanna Sharp.

"In the weeks and year after the election, there was a rupture, a seismic shift in our political landscape. Nazis were unabashedly showing their faces. The unthinkable happened every day and became complete normalcy. And yet we also found love, fell out of love, had babies. Amidst the chaos we persisted and tried to let everything go. That's what we were trying to capture, all of those things and how people were processing, including us," continued Aumiller and Schneider.


The Year After received a one-night only presentation at The Green Room 42 in 2018.
About NO HOPE Productions Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider have written five full-length musicals and presented over a dozen evenings of new work including two sold out shows at the legendary Joe's Pub -Siren/Kings In Concert and their anniversary celebration Pulling The Plug: a decade of NO HOPE. Their musical Hello, My Name Is Billy, was a Backstage "Critic's Pick" and a FringeNYC award winner. Hailed as a "rocking new musical," BILLY ran for six weeks at The Duplex and The Slipper Room in the spring of 2010 before its 2011 FringeNYC run at Le Poisson Rouge. NO HOPE has produced four other original FringeNYC selections including Flight (also a Backstage "Critic's Pick) and Luke Nicholas (4 stars from Time Out). On screen, their song "Fools Like You" was featured in the 2014 award-winning documentary Actress and they collaborated with NYC-based power diva pop trio Siren on their music video "Evolution." Sheet music for their first decade of compositions is available through The NO HOPE Songbook Volume I: 2003-2013 (published by Scissortail Press), which includes their MAC Award nominated song "So Many Reasons."

Their first consensual cannibal musical, Once Begun, was presented at The Fresh Fruit Festival in July of 2019 and received an award for Outstanding One Act. Check out their podcast NO HOPE, the podcast: Outcasts in the Arts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information, visit www.nohopeproductions.com.




