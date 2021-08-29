Musical Theatre Melodies Will Broadcast THE GRASS HARP

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, August 31st will mark the 50th anniversary of Claibe Richardson and Kenward Elmslie's THE GRASS HARP (based on the novel and play by Truman Capote), the 1971 Broadway musical which starred Barbara Cook, Karen Morrow, Carol Brice, Russ Thacker, Ruth Ford and Max Showalter.

Host Rob Morrison's special guest this week is Karen Morrow (I HAD A BALL, A JOYFUL NOISE, DROOD) who starred as Babylove, and will share her memories of the original Broadway production and the subsequent recording sessions in Germany..

The program will conclude with a "postscript" from Tony Award nominee Walter Willison (TWO BY TWO, PIPPIN, GRAND HOTEL) reminiscing about the 1980 Los Angeles premiere of THE GRASS HARP starring Susan Watson, which he directed.

As a broadcaster on Melbourne radio 96.5 Inner FM since 1991, Rob Morrison has hosted a weekly program devoted to Musical Theatre for the past 10 years in which time he has interviewed numerous performers, composers and lyricists, theatre historians and critics connected with the Broadway theatre, London's West End and the Australian stage, including Leslie Bricusse, Frank Wildhorn, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Jones, Chita Rivera, Cady Huffman, Daisy Eagan, Lee Roy Reams, Rita Gardner, Joan Fagan Marshall, Lewis Fiander, Ted Chapin, Peter Filichia, Miles Kreuger, Rexton Bunnett, John Michael Howson and Peter Pinne, amongst others.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will go "to air" on August 31 in the US at 7 - 9 a.m. EDT in New York, 4 - 6 a.m. PDT Los Angeles time, and 9 - 11 p.m. EST local Melbourne time; (= 12 noon - 2 p.m. BST in Britain; = 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. NZST)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top right-hand menu.