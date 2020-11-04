Musical Comedy Sister Duo Livestreams HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH VICKIE & NICKIE

Tune in on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm EST.

The well-known, hilarious musical-comedy sister duo, Vickie & Nickie, are back this holiday season with a free Facebook livestream of their new show, Home for the Holidays with Vickie & Nickie on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm EST. During this celebration of the holiday season "Minnesota-style," the multi-instrumental, singing housewife sisters will entertain you from their home with favorite holiday tunes and original songs, their fun "Ask Vickie & Nickie" segment and Vickie & Nickie Trivia Tee-shirt give-away, plus lots more holiday hoopla! Created, written and performed by real life sisters Lisa and Lori Brigantino, the fast-talking Midwestern moms will get you in the holiday spirit all while accompanying themselves on many different instruments including acoustic and electric guitars, keyboard, accordion, saxophone, ukuleles, percussion and more.

The Brigantino sisters have performed a number of Vickie and Nickie shows to rave reviews: Jenna Esposito of Broadwayworld.com says, "The talented Brigantino sisters put on a show unlike any other - their characters are complete, well-rounded, and immensely entertaining, and their musical talent is undeniable!" Downtown Express says "The kitschy duo are not only funny character comediennes, but very talented musicians, each of them switching off on numerous different instruments over the course of a set." And Jon Sobel of Blogcritics.com concludes "Vickie and Nickie, [are] two busy Midwestern moms who take to the stage to delight and entertain with humorous banter (abundant), multi-instrumental musical talents (considerable), and big ol' personalities (wickedly twisted, if all in good family-friendly fun)."

The creative sisters have written and performed over ten full length "Vickie & Nickie" shows to date including sold out performances of their holiday shows at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Dixon Place and other NYC venues as well as several regional theatre performances at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, NY. In addition, Vickie and Nickie have made appearances in many variety and comedy shows in NYC including: Sundays at Seven Comedy Night at the Irish Arts Center, Kim David Smith's Vauxhall Kabarett at Vlada, Danny Leary's Variety Extravaganza at Comix, The Talent Show Brand Variety Show at The Gershwin Hotel, Listen To This at The 92nd St. Y/Tribeca, Becky Donohue and Danny Leary's The Cocktail Show at Don't Tell Mama, and The Rocha Dance Theatre's Glamour Bash at Galapagos in DUMBO. Most recently, the Brigantino sisters produced their first season of webisodes called "Vickie & Nickie Flickies." The first 5 episodes can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/vickieandnickie with more episodes coming in the new year.

Lisa and Lori Brigantino have been performing together musically since they were children. Lori (Vickie) is an actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Her acting credits include The Last Nickel at The NYC International Fringe Festival, Trials & Fibs Off Broadway at The Soho Playhouse and several Off-Off Broadway plays and independent films. Lisa (Nickie) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. The sisters regularly perform Lisa's original songs at regional clubs, coffeehouses, house concerts and festivals. Lisa was an original member of the all girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, Lez Zeppelin (bass, keyboards, mandolin), and toured internationally with the band. She left the band in 2009 to focus on her own original music.

Home for the Holidays with Vickie & Nickie is created, written and performed by Lisa Brigantino and Lori Brigantino and co-directed with Timothy P. Walsh. To watch live, go to the Vickie & Nickie Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VickieAndNickie/ on Sunday, December 6th at 4pm EST. The show is free, but virtual tips will be gratefully accepted via VENMO at: sisters@vickieandnickie.com. A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to a charity TBA. Run time is approximately 60 minutes. For more information about Vickie & Nickie, please visit: https://vickieandnickie.com/.

