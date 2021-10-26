Moxie Arts NY Presents Free Filmed Play Premiere of LE CONTRAIRE DE LA SOLITUDE (OR, THE OPPOSITE OF LONELY)

On October 28th, 2021 at 7pm, Moxie Arts NY will present the world premiere filmed one-act play "Le Contraire De La Solitude (or, the opposite of lonely)" by K. Hernandez Friend at a free screening in New York City at Prime Produce Artist Cooperative.

Three women, one life - "Le Contraire De La Solitude (or, the opposite of lonely)" by K. Hernandez Friend explores one woman's journey of facing mortality head on, spanning memories over 3 decades. The production is directed by Jessica Wu and co-produced by Bentwater Films, Pelo Ondulado Productions, and Jeanealogy Productions. Please join the cast and creatives after the screening for refreshments and a brief talkback!

Free tickets can be reserved here.

Kayla Hernandez Friend is a playwright, director, performer, and producer originally from southern California. She is now jointly based in New York City and San Antonio, Texas, and founded Moxie Arts NY in 2017. Her musical Ramona, an adaptation of the novel by Helen Hunt Jackson, was a semifinalist in the Eugene O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference in 2020, and songs from her original musical, Unsung, will be featured in a concert with Live! And In Color in 2022. This is Kayla's first dip into narrative filmmaking, and her second time producing in film. For more information, visit www.khernandezfriend.com

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Our programming provides funding and opportunities for artists at all stages of career development, including dramaturgical support, resources for staged readings, and professional management for the development of new work - from the page to the stage, and everywhere in between. For more information, please visit https://www.moxiearts.org/.