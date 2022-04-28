Mother's Day LADIES ONLY Off-Broadway Improv Comedy Comes to Times Square

Mother's Day 2022 (Sunday 5/8) at the New York Improv Theater (318 West 53rd Street, one block from the Colbert Show stage door) will feature an all funny ladies cast, hosted by Ivana Mendez (international film, stage and TV credits include playing Marty Freeman's daughter on StartUp) With Andrea Hernandez Mieres, Izzy Saks and Kourtni Beebe (Checkout Kourtni's Marvel Fan Page) and special guests. CLICK HERE for tickets ($25-50) to the 3pm show.

The interactive off-Broadway musical comedy show is improvised on the spot based on audience suggestions and participation.

This will be the perfect Mother - Daughter comedy hang out, but husbands, fathers and sons are also welcome. Only the cast will be ladies only.

Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ivana Méndez has been acting since she was negative 12 months old. Credits: Off-Broadway- Everything No One Should Know, Press Play. Film/TV: Start-Up (SONY Crackle), Wrecked (TBS), etc. Puerto Rico: High School Musical, Diary of Anne Frank, El Condominio, and other spanish titled plays. Proud member of SAG-AFTRA. Pace University BFA. She would like to thank her family, friends, and El Pollo Mendez.

Andrea Hernandez Mieres, Member since 2019, is a Mexican & Spanish singer, actress and dancer. Originally from Mexico City where she debuted professionally on the Musical Theater scene in the Mexican Broadway versions of The Fiddler on the Roof and The Scarlet Pimpernel. Recent AMDA NY graduate, Andrea is venturing on the New York City scene. Andrea will be the head counselor this Summer at our camp and regularly teaches comedy, theater and music at our classes.

Izzy Saks is a singer, actress, AMDA alumni, and live streamer. She has been with the 8 Is Never Enough group since 2019, shortly before graduating college for musical theatre. She hopes you enjoy watching her perform, and if you don't, she hopes you keep that opinion to yourself.

Kourtni Beebe was born and raised in Norman, Oklahoma. After receiving her BFA in Acting from Oklahoma City University, she moved straight to NYC.

Kourtni's worked on different projects around NYC including Above Average, Comedy Central, and NBC, while appearing live regularly over the years at the Magnet, PIT, UCB and now the New York Improv Theater. How cool is it that Kourtni has a MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE WIKI PAGE? CLICK HERE

Get more information and tickets at https://newyorkimprovtheater.com/2022/04/24/mothers-day-come-be-a-part-of-the-show-3pm-sunday-may-8-2022/