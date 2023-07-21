Montreal's Scapegoat Carnivale's Award-Winning Show SAPIENTIA To Have US Premiere At The International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC

Objects come to life in the US Premiere of Montreal's Scapegoat Carnivale's hit show Sapientia. The production will play the International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC for three performances in August. Sapientia won the Montreal English Theatre Award (META) for Outstanding Independent Production, and in 2019 the company received a META award for Outstanding Theatrical Contribution.

To stage this story, director Mia van Leeuwen uses object theatre, a form of puppetry where performers animate found, everyday objects to tell a story, e.g., a mirror, an espresso maker and tea cups. Sapientia is a rare production from the first female playwright, 10th-century writer Hroswitha of Gandersheim and was adapted by Joseph Shragge from a literal translation from Latin text by Lynn Kozak. Opening night is August 11 at 6pm, with additional performances on Saturday, August 12 at 8pm, and Sunday, August 13 at 3pm.

The challenging piece is about the arrival of a proselytizing Christian noblewoman to Rome, where she must face the Emperor's command to worship the pagan gods or have her daughters, Faith, Hope and Charity put to torture. Its uniquely bizarre narrative about the clash of religions introduces us to the formidable Sapientia pitted against a paternalistic and buffoonish Hadrian. The result of their conflict is a display of lurid onstage violence toward children who, through divine intervention, become immune to physical pain and even undergo bodily transformations. Inspired by Terence's comedies, and the lives of the saints, Hroswitha's text conveys a tone of uneasy humor, at times resembling what would today be described as a body horror comedy.

The subject matter deals with material that some audience members may find triggering including religious extremism, and violence against women and children. Suggested for ages 12+ (with parental guidance).

The cast features Adam Capriolo*, Alex Petrachuk*, Anana Rydvald, Paul Van Dyck* and musical accompaniment by Gitanjali Jain*.

*The participation of these artists is arranged by permission of Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the provisions of the Dance, Opera, Theatre Policy (DOT).

The creative team includes costumes and lighting by Bruno-Pierre Houle, scenic design by Robin Leveroos, sound design by Joseph Browne and Evan Stepanian, and remount sound design by Malte Leander. Stage management by Ava Bishop.

SHOW TRAILER

The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center is located at 107 Suffolk Street (off Delancey), New York, NY 10002. Running time: 42 minutes. Tickets are $20 and are available at the following links.

Friday, August 11 at 6pm Click Here

Saturday, August 12 at 8pm TICKETS

Sunday, August 13 @ 3pm TICKETS

Scapegoat Carnivale, under the direction of co-Artistic Directors/Founders Alison Darcy and Joseph Shragge, is an award-winning multidisciplinary theatre company based in Montreal. Their aesthetic interest is in the carnivalesque, and the highly theatrical. Whether producing new works or adaptations from the repertoire, they strive for theatre to be an unruly, visceral and authentic shared experience. www.scapegoatcarnivale.com

The International Puppet Fringe Festival, New York's only international fringe festival dedicated to puppetry, returns August 9th, 2023, and will once again feature performances by leading puppet makers and troupes from around the world. Organized by Teatro SEA, Grupo Morán (The Morán Group) and The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural & Education Center. The festival was previously produced in 2018 and 2021. The New York Times raved of the festival, "Something lighthearted and uplifting, but also thought-provoking and as varied as the city itself." www.puppetfringenyc.com