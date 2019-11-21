Metropolitan Playhouse Announces Playwright Opportunity

Now entering its 28th season, Obie Award-winning Metropolitan Playhouse is currently accepting submissions for its 15th presentation of East Village Chronicles, a festival of previously un-produced, one-act plays inspired by the diverse population, culture and history of Manhattan's Lower East Side. Playwrights of all races, religions, ethnicities, nationalities, gender identities, backgrounds, and political views are encouraged to submit. There is an honorarium of $100 for each script accepted for production.

THEME Only plays pertaining specifically - though not necessarily exclusively - to the East Village and/or Lower East Side of Manhattan will be considered. Particular consideration will be given to plays that relate this season's comprehensive theme of Dissent to this subject matter. Playwrights are encouraged to respond directly, indirectly, and creatively to this idea; how a play about the East Village and/or Lower East Side includes Dissent is up to the playwright.

DEADLINE To be considered, scripts must be received by January 31, 2020.

SUBMISSION DETAILS If at all possible, scripts should be sent by email to Producer Sidney Fortner, at EVC15@metropolitanplayhouse.org. Emailed scripts must be in PDF format.

Alternatively, printed scripts may be mailed to:

Metropolitan Playhouse East Village Chronicles 220 East Fourth Street New York, NY 10009

SCRIPT FORMAT REQUIREMENTS Include the playwright's name, contact information, and a brief, one-paragraph plot summary on the title coversheet of the script. Additionally, scripts need page numbers.

TECHNICAL GUIDELINES We are seeking new plays of no less than 10, no more than 30 minutes in length that can be played by five or fewer actors. Each play will be presented as part of a program of one-acts and consequently should not require elaborate set or properties.

PRODUCTION SPECIFICS Performance dates (subject to change): June 2-14, 2020. Rehearsals are estimated to begin approximately four weeks previous to opening. Each play will receive eight performances.

Plays will receive at least one informal reading shortly after selection, in order to give the playwright an early opportunity to hear their new work and respond to any questions raised by actors and any Metropolitan artistic staff who may be in attendance.

Rehearsals and performances will take place on Metropolitan Playhouse's three- quarter thrust stage in our intimate, 51-seat theater located at 220 East Fourth Street, second floor, between Avenues A and B, in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

A director with significant one-act experience will be selected to direct all festival plays. Playwrights are welcome at rehearsals, and playwright-director discussion is encouraged.

Festival plays will be performed by a core company of actors cast specifically for the festival. While playwright input is highly desired, because we are forming a company, final casting decisions remain with Metropolitan's artistic staff.

QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS Any questions or concerns may be directed to Producer Sidney Fortner by either email or phone. If emailing, please include a reliable phone number.

Phone: 212-995-8410 Email: EVC15@metropolitanplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You