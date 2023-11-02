Melonlight Productions Brings I HAUNT YOU Gothic Romance To NYC

I Haunt You is a gothic love story that spans a century.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Melonlight Productions long-running Gothic Romance comes to New York! Emily & Raymond Ulibarri in I Haunt You at G-Gallery, 404 Broadway, New York City, for ONE NIGHT ONLY! Friday, November 17. Doors Open at 6:30pm for the 7:00 p.m. Show followed by a Meet & Greet with the Creators and post show Photo Op. Cash/Credit bar, Ticket price $60 general admission (Special industry seating (lounge seating, cocktail tables) PLUS autographed memorabilia & other schwag. SEATING IS LIMITED. Contact Matt@jaymichaelsarts.com for details and reservations

Arkansas' critically acclaimed, long-running gothic romance comes to NYC!

Melonlight Productions, the arts organization of the Melonlight Ballroom in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas, has been presenting theatre and dance-oriented pieces at its spacious theatre-in-the-round for years. Their flagship production, I Haunt You, has been a crowd pleaser for several seasons - but lately that crowd is growing ... and from other areas.

"I'm thrilled - even a bit shocked," says Emily Ulibarri, Co-Founder of MELONLIGHT BALLROOM and one of the two stars of I Haunt You, "praise is rolling in - from other states and even counties," she exclaimed. "we've been presenting quality works for over a decade," Raymond Ulibarri, her partner in life and art chimed in, "but there's something special about I Haunt You."

I Haunt You is a gothic love story that spans a century. It is the story of three couples (all played by the Ulibarris) embroiled in erotic - and frightening - situations. One might surmise these are intertwined as two lovers reincarnated over and over until their business is finished; maybe these are parables of how much things change and yet stay the same, but in all suppositions, this comical, frightening, and romantic full length two-act production (with an intermission) immerses their audience in gorgeous costuming, skillful acting, and mesmerizing movement.



