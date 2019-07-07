Meet The Cast Of The 2019 New York Theater Summerfest's RUNNING: A NEW PLAY

Casting has been set for award-winning playwright and creator/host/producer of Your Program Is Your Ticket Sean Chandler's new play Running: A New Play featured in the upcoming 2019 New York Theater Festival's Summerfest.

Running: A New Play is the story of closeted-gay mayoral candidate Ed Shirko who is outed in a public and lascivious manner and must contend with its effects on his embattled campaign, while coming to terms with his wife Camille, daughter Cassidy, son Justin and Vice Mayor running mate Leslie Marks.

The Running: A New Play cast includes David Leeper (Stupid F*****g Bird, Secret Identity) as Ed Shirko, Laura MacLean (The Alan Parson's Show, Bad Ass Beauty) as Camille Shirko, Jay William Thomas (Stupid F*****g Bird, Deathbed, Orphans, Pillowman) as Justin Shirko, Dineen Markey (Senior - Marymount College Acting BFA Program) as Cassidy Shirko and Laura Leigh Carroll (God of Marz, The Babylon Line, Picnic) as Leslie Marks. Mark Robert Finley directs.

Running: A New Play will play the 2019 New York Theater Festival's Summerfest Tuesday, August 20th @ 6:15pm, Saturday, August 24th @ 9:00pm and Sunday, August 25th@ 1:30pm at the Hudson Guild Theater. Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4241879

Sean Chandler (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright whose work includes the solo show At The Flash which had a nearly sold-out run at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival and took home an award for Outstanding Solo Performance. At The Flash also won the 2012 Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest and played at The Dublin Gay Theatre Festival where it received an Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination. Other works include We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle - Produced in 2016 at Chicago's Stage 773, Radical Morality (Nicholl Fellowship Quarter-Finalist, Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist, Pride Films and Plays Great Screenplay Contest Semi-Finalist), Kissing The Frog Prince (Scriptoid Writers Challenge, All Access Screenwriters Competition & The Screenplay Festival Semi-Finalist), and The Pack (Creative World Awards Semi-Finalist). Sean is also the creator/host/producer of the popular Your Program Is Your Ticket theater podcast. He resides with his husband David in New York City and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

Mark Robert Finley (Director) has been the Artistic Director of The Other Side of Silence - New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQ+ theater company - since its revival in 2002 and has directed many of its acclaimed and award-winning productions including Doric Wilson's A Perfect Relationship (OOBR award) and both runs of Doric Wilson's Street Theater at the Eagle (HX Award nominee). He made his off-Broadway directorial debut with Chris Weikel's Penny Penniworth. His work has been seen locally, regionally and internationally. Mark is also an actor, an author and a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You