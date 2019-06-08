Matthew Ethan Davis Warns Against Sleeping in SLEEP AT YOUR OWN RISK at Queerly Festival

Celebrated playwright, Matthew Ethan Davis' new play - as part of the Queerly Festival during Pride Month - SLEEP AT YOUR OWN RISK - is a laugh-out-loud comedy about a man terrified of falling asleep - because that's the one things he doesn't do when he sleeps! The play is a one-man journey suffering through what happens when he falls asleep - everything from hoping he doesn't kill his husband or walk out of the apartment naked! Two showings only: Jun 21 & 22 at the cutting edge venue, The Kraine.

Cabaret and theatre artist, Rick Skye, appears as a man who is terrified of falling asleep - in the city that never sleeps!

Originally produced & published by United Solo Festival, then enjoying a run at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and produced and published by The International New York Solo Festival, Sleep at Your Own Risk is part now part of the Queerly festival during Stonewall50.

Tickets, $15 http://www.horsetrade.info/queerly-festival-feea

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is proud to present, the Fifth Annual Queerly, a festival seen through lavender-colored glasses, this June at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). This year, we're bringing together a panoply of performers from New York City and beyond for a gender-liminal, super-gay, non-conformist, totally butch, aggressively femme and subversive AF celebration of all things LGBTQIAP (and beyond).

Matthew Ethan Davis' acclaimed productions include; "Eddie," "Sleep At Your Own Risk," "Falling Awake" at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, co-produced by T2E, "Falling Awake," nominated as "Most Outstanding New Play," "Sleep At Your Own Risk," at the International Solo Festival and published in an anthology of plays from the festival, "Ticket to Eternity" at the New York International Fringe Festival, co-produced by T2E "The Three Minute Hamlet," "The Cell," "Super Romantic!", "Highway 5.9," at the Emerging Artists Theatre Company, "A Midsummer's Night Dream," produced and published by Gorilla Theatre Group, "Pieces of a Playwright - 14 One-Acts, Oasis Theatre Group.





