Matt DeMaria To Present Industry Reading Of New Musical THE LIVING CLUB

"The Living Club," with book, music and lyrics by Matt DeMaria, will hold an invited industry reading on June 9th. The reading will be directed by Alyssa Kakis.

The cast features Delilah Jane Dunn, Lyndie Moe, Aiyana Smash, Sydney Labuda, Bryce Kiley, Jasmine Overbaugh, Kenny Doyle Jr., & Aubrey Alvino.

"The Living Club" is a new musical loosely based on "Gakkou Gurashi" by Norimitsu Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba. The musical follows three students and their teacher who are stuck living in school after a massive incident outside. Using a style of music the composer has dubbed as "SNES punk," the musical explores the diverse ways in which trauma can affect us and how we deal with it.

The reading will be held on June 9th at Open Jar Studios in New York City, and are open by invitation only. For more information, email Thelivingclubmusical@gmail.com

Matt DeMaria (he/him) is a composer/lyricist based in NY. His musical Vincenthad its world premiere in 2021 to sold out crowds. The concept recording is available on all music streaming services as well as his debut solo EP, "Hype is a Drug." He has toured the world as the music director of the Rent 20th Anniversary Tour and 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour. www.mattdemariamusic.com

Alyssa Kakis (she/her) is a New York City based theatre director, and recently received her degree in Directing from Pace University's School of Performing Arts. Recent directing credits include: the world premiere of Vincent by Matt DeMaria (Cultural Arts Playhouse), Happy Hour with Rum & Choke (The TANK), Spring Awakening (To The Stage), Dark Matter (Pace Devised Theatre Festival) Heathers (To The Stage), Dark Matter (The PIT Loft), The Beautiful Ambiguous: A Millennial Play (Dixon Place), and Warning! Contents May Be Hot! (Institute of the Arts Barcelona). Alyssa is also the director of Rum & Choke, a Devised theatre ensemble based in NYC.