Master Juggler Jay Gilligan to Present Solo Show REFLEX

This winter, Hideaway Circus will present the world premiere of REFLEX, a new solo show from the mind of master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan. REFLEX will play a limited run of four weeks, from January 28 to February 20, 2022 at MITU580 in Brooklyn (580 Sackett St). The production will also be available for digital live stream during the final week of the run. Tickets are priced at $40 for the in-person performance / $20 for the live stream and are now on sale at reflexshow.com.

REFLEX is a unique theatrical experience that interweaves stunning juggling sequences with stories about gravity and the secrets of an ancient craft. An internationally awarded performer who's been featured on "America's Got Talent," Gilligan creates mesmerizing visual music through the timeless art of object manipulation.

"We can't wait to bring one of the greatest living jugglers to New York City," said creative producers Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner. "So few performers, especially in contemporary juggling, are able to combine virtuosic physical skills with masterful storytelling and humor, and that's really what sets Jay apart from so many of his contemporaries. U.S. audiences have rarely had the opportunity to experience his incredible talents, because he's spent much of his career abroad, and will be surprised and delighted by how compelling Jay's artistry is."

Presented by multidisciplinary theatrical producing company Hideaway Circus, REFLEX is written by Jay Gilligan and Captain Frodo Santini, directed by Santini and Lyndsay Magid Aviner, and performed by Gilligan. The production features Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Original Music by Book Kennison, Juggling Ball Design by Ivar Heckscher, Photography by Hans Vera and Props Built by Drew Aslesen. Patrik Elmnert and Wes Peden serve as Juggling Consultants, with Erik Åberg as Conceptual Consultant, Eric Longequel as Writing Consultant, Peter Åberg as Music Consultant and Joe Fisher as Shaker Ball Consultant. The venue and production will follow the latest Covid protocols.