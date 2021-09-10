Mary Lauren Named Artistic Director of Youth Theater at AMT

Artistic Director Tony Sportiello announced today that Writer/Director Mary Lauren will be in charge of the Youth Theater Program at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street.

Al Tapper's new Off Broadway theater, beginning construction this month and scheduled to open in early 2022, promises to have a robust youth section which will incorporate kids in the neighborhood.

"Mary is a true force of nature in the theater world. A talented and energetic writer, director, actress, producer and lord knows what else," Sportiello said. "Her cabarets have raised money for artists and for organizations including the NAACP and ACLU. I've personally worked with Mary on several projects and she was the first one I thought of when Al suggested we incorporate children's theater to AMT."

Mary Lauren is a passionate and multi hyphenate artist who loves to tell stories. She has been directing artists for almost 20 years. She has had work seen Off-Broadway and regionally as a Director, Writer, Performer, Producer and Choreographer.

"I am jazzed about all that AMT Youth Theatre is going to offer. It is a luxury to find a regional theatre home right in the middle of the theatre district. We are going to offer opportunities for youth to perform in published Broadway musicals with a team of New York Artists leading the way. There will also be classes in musical theatre, acting, dance, voice, Shakespeare, writing and more. The ability to learn and perform steps away from the Al Hirschfield theatre is a huge asset. The youth will have the opportunity to work alongside Broadway actors, including masterclasses. We will also be spearheading a program of new works written for children's entertainment. What better place is there to learn about theatre than smack dab in the heart of it? I am a firm believer that arts education not only creates talented souls, it also creates loving, empathetic and accepting ones. At AMT the youth will find a safe home to create and to feel free to be exactly who they want to be."

Producer Al Tapper hopes his AMT Theater will become a fixture in the theater district. "Our goal is make AMT into a regional theater in Manhattan, drawing on the community. You can't have a successful regional theater without a strong youth program."

Ms. Lauren hopes that the first production at AMT will be Hairspray, Jr. "We're applying for the rights now. Fingers crossed!" she says. She hopes that performances will be in the spring of 2022.