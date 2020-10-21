Mark Brokaw Directs Virtual Workshop Of DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY

Starring Emily Bergl, Kyle Beltran, and Ken Barnett.

Ken Barnett (Too Much Sun, Mozart in The Jungle), Kyle Beltran (The Cherry Orchard, In the Heights), and Emily Bergl (Dirty John, Shameless) will star in a virtual workshop of Ken Urban's new play Danger and Opportunity October 28th. The performance is part of Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab. The workshop will be directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel winner Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive,

Heisenberg) and stage managed by Marci Skolnick (The Book of Will, Public Enemy).

The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on Youtube and will remain available until November 1st at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Ken Urban, director Mark Brokaw, and Kane Repertory Theatre AD Daniil Krimer will follow the reading. All of our readings are free to watch, but a donation of $25 is suggested.

Danger and Opportunity: Together for a decade, Christian and Edwin are a married gay couple in a rut, when suddenly Christian's unconventional ex-girlfriend re-appears. This unlikely trio finds themselves embarking on an unexpected journey together. A comedy about throuples and life under Trump.

Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab has workshopped Sputnik in

Suburbia by Adam Kraar, Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, Ghost Story by Lia Romeo,

Invasions and Penetrations by Michael Solomonson, The Venetians by Matthew Barbot,

Mentors by Kristen Palmer, Vow Keepers by David Valdes, You Were Mine by Rachel

Lynett, The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn, Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz,

Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House by

Matthew Paul Olmos, and Young Love and Such Small Hands by Adam Szymkowicz.

Tune in here https://youtu.be/QJRpSDpQh1s

