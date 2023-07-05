Manhattan Repertory Theatre Presents THE SCOPE OF WILLIAM JENNINGS BYRAN By David Haddad

William Jennings Bryan was the greatest orator of the 20th Century. Over 100 years ago, the three-time presidential nominee of the Democratic Party predicted the rise of the military-industrial complex, corporatocracy, fake news, and world war.

The Scope of William Jennings Bryan is unique among one-man shows. This production combines powerful oratory with amazing historical visuals, which illustrate WJB's foresight, and the relevance of his message to today's world.

This is a must-see for churches, high schools, colleges, media members, political partisans, and anyone struggling to understand how the world has come to its current sorry state.

Featuring Geoffrey Grady as William Jennings Bryan, directed by Ken Wolf, Artistic Director Manhattan Rep, with Assistant Director John Debenedetto.

Venue: Chain Theatre 312 W. 36th Street 4th Floor, NYC

Dates and Times: Thursday July 20th @ 7 pm, Friday July 21 @ 7 pm, Saturday July 22 @ 3 pm & 7 pm, and Sunday July 23 @ 3 pm