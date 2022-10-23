Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance to Hold BROADWAY MADHOUSE CABARET Benefit This Month

Main Street Theatre & Dance will present a night of crazy, kooky performances by insanely special guests including the cast of MSTDA'S "THE PROM", a return of the EVILS from MSTDA'S Children's Theatre "DESCENDANTS", and the appearance of an actual Broadway wig from one of the greatest and the longest running Broadway musicals of all time. The performance will be held on Sat. October 29th 2022, 6:00-9:00 pm at Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance's Howe Theater (548 Main St., Roosevelt Island, NY 10044).

With a nod to the 2019 Disney Villians Cabaret and inspired by the NYC Insane Asylum that once existed on Roosevelt Island, MSTDA is presenting another evening of completely mad performances by up and coming NYC talents, along with MSTDA staff and students. MC Louis Ladehoff (Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde) and his insane assistant Kimbirdlee Fadner (Christine Daaè) will introduce you to all the crazy inmates of MSTDA's Broadway Madhouse in a night that's sure to entertain.

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume!

$45/general admission, $75/couple, and $25/children age 3+

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

The cast includes: Jeanne Castagnaro, Kay Clark, Mary DiMauro, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Jack Fadner, Michael Green, Christine Jimenez and the cast of MSTDA's The Prom, Josh Ilan, Louis Ladehoff, Haley Ostir, Barbara Parker, Isaiah Reynolds, Brenna Stein and the cast of MSTDA's "The Ghosts All Around You", Bryan Stoops, Katana Stoops, The Descendants Kids of MSTDA Children's Theatre

Hosted by Kristi Towey and the MSTDA Board

Directed by Kimbirdlee Fadner

Music Directed by Jonathan Fadner

Catering by Carolyn Christianson

UPCOMING SHOWS:



THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU

A Multigenerational Holiday Musical

December 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 7:30pm

December 11 & 18 @ 4pm

THE CRUCIBLE

MSTDA Teen Theatre

January 27 @ 8 PM

January 28 @ 2 PM & 8:00 PM

January 29 @ 6 PM



THE PROM

MSTDA Adult Musical

March 3 @ 8 PM

March 4 @ 2 PM & 8 PM

March 5 @ 6 PM

The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance strives to nourish creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We believe that every person, child or adult, should have the opportunity to participate in the arts, regardless of cultural, socio-economic, ethnic background or age.

