MY SHIKSA BOYFRIEND Comes to the United Solo Theater Festival

The performance is on October 23rd at 7pm.

Oct. 05, 2022  

After a successful run with Kervigo Ensemble Theater in October of 2021, My Shiksa Boyfriend, directed by Christine Cirker, returns to the New York City stage! Written and performed by Arielle Beth Klein, this solo play will be going up Off Broadway at Theater Row on October 23rd at 7pm the United Solo Theater Festival.

With comedy, poignant anecdotes, and a little bit of Yiddish, Arielle takes us through growing up in a conservative Jewish household and then falling in love with a non-Jew. In a time of otherness, My Shiksa Boyfriend asks, how can we honor both our past and our future?

Kervigo Ensemble, Betty Jampel, and C. Ryan Miller make up the producing team of this production. Content warnings: Holcaust and sexually explicit language.

For tickets please visit the United Solo Website here. For production history please visit the production's webpage here.

Arielle Beth Klein (Playwright, Actor) is a playwright and actor based in New York City. As a performer she's worked off broadway, regionally, and on several festival-bound independent films. Arielle's plays have been produced by Kervigo Ensemble, New Yiddish Rep, New Ambassadors Theater, and developed at Naked Angels, First Fridays at The Barrow Group, and F.A.B.Women@tbg. Feel free to visit ArielleBethKlein.com for more information.

Christine Cirker (Director) is an Off-Broadway director and producer, focusing primarily on new work. She previously directed My Shiksa Boyfriend for Kervigo Ensemble (NY) Recently, she directed By The Way, Meet Vera Stark and The Cake for Naples Players (FL). NYC directing credits include works presented by Urban Stages, Emerging Artists Theatre, LES Festival, Lucille Lortel, Pulse Ensemble, Core Ensemble, Neighborhood Playhouse, Our Workshop East and others. Christine has been a member of The Barrow Group community for 20+ years. With Lee Brock, she is producing

director for F.A.B.Women@tbg (TBG's women's development group) where she has directed and produced since 2010. Board Member, League of Professional Theatre Women.

Kervigo Ensemble Theater was founded in December 2019 by Jac Ford and Glenn Girón with collaboration, equity, and sustainability as its backbone. The company cultivates new and reimagined works, through a collaborative ensemble, in order to champion today's artists and make theater accessible to all. In it's first two seasons, Kervigo has produced 10 readings of new works and a full prodction of My Shiksa Boyfriend. For more information please visit: kervigoensemble.org.




