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MURDER POD Staged Reading to Debut at Roaring Epiphany

The reading stars Rose Meehan, Catherine Jones, Ruth Rooney, Nicky Fitzpatrick, Shang Glennirani, Maxine Turenne, and Jay Lamar.

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MURDER POD Staged Reading to Debut at Roaring Epiphany

On October 24th, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present a staged reading of an all-new work, Murder Pod, written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet and directed by Dylan Antonio Perez.

In Murder Pod, Jenna and Katie, hosts of the popular Second Degree Murder true crime podcast, investigate a serial killer targeting true crime podcasters. A dark comedy about achieving justice or ratings or whichever comes first.

Roaring Epiphany Production Company is a theater company that promotes inclusion in the arts and is dedicated to promoting and casting those who would normally be a minority in the theatrical community.

The reading stars Rose Meehan, Catherine Jones, Ruth Rooney, Nicky Fitzpatrick, Shang Glennirani, Maxine Turenne, and Jay Lamar. The reading will be presented on Saturday, October 24th at 1:30pm at Playwrights Downtown located at 440 Lafayette St #4.

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