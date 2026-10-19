MURDER POD Staged Reading to Debut at Roaring Epiphany

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On October 24th, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present a staged reading of an all-new work, Murder Pod, written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet and directed by Dylan Antonio Perez.

In Murder Pod, Jenna and Katie, hosts of the popular Second Degree Murder true crime podcast, investigate a serial killer targeting true crime podcasters. A dark comedy about achieving justice or ratings or whichever comes first.

Roaring Epiphany Production Company is a theater company that promotes inclusion in the arts and is dedicated to promoting and casting those who would normally be a minority in the theatrical community.

The reading stars Rose Meehan, Catherine Jones, Ruth Rooney, Nicky Fitzpatrick, Shang Glennirani, Maxine Turenne, and Jay Lamar. The reading will be presented on Saturday, October 24th at 1:30pm at Playwrights Downtown located at 440 Lafayette St #4.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 07 Hrs 22 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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