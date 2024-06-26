MURDER IN LA LA LAND Returns To NYC For Twelve Limited Performances This Summer

Live in Theater Productions will return to NYC for twelve limited performances of “Murder in La La Land” an interactive theatrical experience, running July 11th - August

By: Jun. 26, 2024
MURDER IN LA LA LAND Returns To NYC For Twelve Limited Performances This Summer
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Live in Theater Productions will return to NYC for twelve limited performances of “Murder in La La Land” an interactive theatrical experience, running July 11th - August 4th.

LATEST NEWS

Shakespeare In The Woods To Present Benefit Staged Reading Of CORIOLANUS
Special Offer: THE JOURNALS OF ADAM AND EVE at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture
Legendary Downtown Performance Artist Penny Arcade Attends TOMORROW WE LOVE At Chain Theatre
HOW TO BEND DOWN/ HOW TO PICK IT UP To Premiere At The Shed This August

First NYC run in six years! 

About The Show: 

Step back in time for this tragicomedy set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the lively 1950s. Full of iconic figures from cinema history, this immersive murder mystery looks at the grizzly reality hidden behind La La Land’s seductive façade. 

Prepare to be pulled through all the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the inglorious world of showbiz! 

Audience members join the cast in this interactive joy ride by playing the backstage production teams at Summit Pictures, one of La La’s major film studios. Summit is gearing up for its latest blockbuster, “Death of A Street Car,” but the boss surprises you after you clock out today. You ain’t going home tonight! One of your own, a talented screenwriter named Sebastian Black, ready to have his name in lights, was found dead. The situation reeks of murder, and it’s a scandal that will sink the studio and put you and everyone working at Summit out of a job.

You’ll have to get ahead of the press and the police and figure out how this guy went from the top of the world to the bottom of a riverbed in one night. Can you pry the truth out of these glamorous, decadent, and debaucherous suspects and save Summit Pictures before it is too late? 

Created by Carlo D’Amore 

Written by Carlo D’Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn 

Directed by Carlo D’Amore. 

WATCH THE TRAILER 

TICKET PRICES: 

WHEN: 

$75 - base admission 

JULY 

Thursday 11th at 7pm 

Saturday 13th at 7pm 

Sunday 14th at 2pm 

Thursday 18th at 7pm 

Saturday 20th at 7pm 

Sunday 21st at 2pm 

Thursday 25th at 7pm 

Saturday 27th at 7pm 

Sunday 28th at 2pm 

AUGUST 

Thursday 1st at 7pm 

Saturday 3rd at 7pm 

Sunday 4th at 2pm 

WHERE: 

Brooklyn Art Haus 

24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211 Doors open 30 minutes before performance times. Feel free to grab food/drink at The Mouth before or after the show! 

Duration: 120 minutes. 

Suitable for ages 21+ 

$125 - VIP includes premium seating, a welcome drink, and pre-show meet and greet with cast members 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos