MURDER IN LA LA LAND Returns To NYC For Twelve Limited Performances This Summer

Live in Theater Productions will return to NYC for twelve limited performances of “Murder in La La Land” an interactive theatrical experience, running July 11th - August 4th.

First NYC run in six years!

About The Show:

Step back in time for this tragicomedy set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the lively 1950s. Full of iconic figures from cinema history, this immersive murder mystery looks at the grizzly reality hidden behind La La Land’s seductive façade.

Prepare to be pulled through all the highs, lows, and in-betweens of the inglorious world of showbiz!

Audience members join the cast in this interactive joy ride by playing the backstage production teams at Summit Pictures, one of La La’s major film studios. Summit is gearing up for its latest blockbuster, “Death of A Street Car,” but the boss surprises you after you clock out today. You ain’t going home tonight! One of your own, a talented screenwriter named Sebastian Black, ready to have his name in lights, was found dead. The situation reeks of murder, and it’s a scandal that will sink the studio and put you and everyone working at Summit out of a job.

You’ll have to get ahead of the press and the police and figure out how this guy went from the top of the world to the bottom of a riverbed in one night. Can you pry the truth out of these glamorous, decadent, and debaucherous suspects and save Summit Pictures before it is too late?

Created by Carlo D’Amore

Written by Carlo D’Amore, Sarah Sutliff, and Phoebe Dunn

Directed by Carlo D’Amore.

WATCH THE TRAILER

TICKET PRICES:

WHEN:

$75 - base admission

JULY

Thursday 11th at 7pm

Saturday 13th at 7pm

Sunday 14th at 2pm

Thursday 18th at 7pm

Saturday 20th at 7pm

Sunday 21st at 2pm

Thursday 25th at 7pm

Saturday 27th at 7pm

Sunday 28th at 2pm

AUGUST

Thursday 1st at 7pm

Saturday 3rd at 7pm

Sunday 4th at 2pm

WHERE:

Brooklyn Art Haus

24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211 Doors open 30 minutes before performance times. Feel free to grab food/drink at The Mouth before or after the show!

Duration: 120 minutes.

Suitable for ages 21+

$125 - VIP includes premium seating, a welcome drink, and pre-show meet and greet with cast members

Comments