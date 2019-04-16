MRS. MURRAY'S MENAGERIE Extends to May 11

Due to popular demand and critical acclaim, Ars Nova extends the world premiere of Mrs. Murray's Menagerie to May 11. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie opened on kicks-off Ars Nova at Greenwich House and marks The Mad Ones' first production since their critically acclaimed play Miles For Mary. The production, created by The Mad Ones and Phillip James Brannon, Brad Heberlee, Carmen M. Herlihy and January LaVoy, opened on April 8.



The Mad Ones has been Ars Nova's Company-in-Residence since 2015, developing Mrs. Murray's Menagerie as well as Miles For Mary. With this world premiere commission, The Mad Ones celebrate ten years of "triumphantly original" and "skillfully acted" (New York Times) theater that is saturated with "precision, invention, and richness" (Time Out New York).

In Mrs. Murray's Menagerie, the creators of a 1970s children's television program have commissioned a focus group to probe the parents of the show's target audience. Over stale coffee and donuts, a group of strangers navigates the murky waters of American belief and perception.

Ars Nova's Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan remarked, "Since discovering The Mad Ones in ANT Fest 2009, it's been one of my greater pleasures to watch them grow as artists and human beings. With Mrs. Murray's Menagerie, their uniquely collaborative process paired with an unending curiosity has once again elevated them to new creative heights. As Ars Nova's Company-In-Residence since 2015, it's thrilling to have their commission launch Ars Nova at Greenwich House, our new second home."

The cast for Mrs. Murray's Menagerie includes The Mad Ones' company members Marc Bovino, Joe Curnutte, Michael Dalto and Stephanie Wright Thompson who are joined by Phillip James Brannon, Brad Heberlee, Carmen M. Herlihy and January LaVoy,

The creative team includes You-Shin Chen & Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costume Design), Mike Inwood (Lighting Design), Stowe Nelson (Sound Design), Emmie Finckel & Noah Mease (Prop Design), Alfreda "Fre" Howard - Face by Fre, LLC (Wig & Makeup Design), Justin Ellington (Composer), Raja Feather Kelly (Core Artistic Collaborator), Sarah Lunnie (Dramaturg), Lauren Port (Casting Consultant), John C. Moore (Production Stage Manager) and Bryan Bauer (Assistant Stage Manager).

Performances of Mrs. Murray's Menagerie will now take place through May 11 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House (27 Barrow Street). Tickets through April 27 start at $35. From April 29 - May 11, tickets are $45 general, $65 premium, with a limited number of $25 student and "30-and-under" tickets available in advance to every performance (student or government ID required at the box office for pick up. Visit ARSNOVANYC.COM for more info.

