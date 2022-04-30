MIRRORS by Kaitlin Gould to Premiere at Teatro Latea

Following a successful workshop in Kansas City. MO at the Kansas City Public Theatre, Mirrors by Kailtin Gould will premiere off-off Broadway at Teatro Latea. The production runs May 3rd through May 7th.

CW Warning: This play discusses eating disorders, addiction, weight and diet talk, fatphobia, and mental health.

Alice's mind is a powerful thing. Diagnosed with bulimia, she embarks on her healing journey. But, the further she falls down the rabbit hole of her illness, the more absurd her reality becomes. Her only comfort comes from an unconventional group therapy who help the road to recovery become less isolating. Mirrors' reflects on the absurd, humorous, and tragic realities of eating disorders. Performance dates and times are May 3rd at 6:15pm, May 6th at 4pm, and May 7th at 9pm. For tickets, visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/mirrors/.

The production is directed by Courtney Seyl, stage managed by Alexis Chapin, assistant directed by Maggie Dunn, and features Lighting Design by Megan Horan.

The show features Javana Mundy, Madeline M. Burton , Dhane Ross, Kristin KP Sgarro, Anna Russell, Petrina Ampiere, and Kaitlin Gould.

Follow Mirrors on Instagram @mirrors.play for more information and to connect.