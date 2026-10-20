MINE AND YOURS AND YOURS AND MINE to Make NYC Debut at Circle Theater Festival
Written by Jenn Ficarra and directed by Margot Leach, the production will run at the AMT Theater.
Mine and Yours and Yours and Mine is a one-act play slated to make its NYC debut at The Circle Theater Festival. Written by Jenn Ficarra and directed by Margot Leach, the production opens on October 27, 2026 and will play a total of six performances throughout the run of the festival.
Described as a tragicomedy adult coming-of-age, Mine and Yours and Yours and Mine is an original work that explores the complicated weight of the secrets we keep and the sacrifices we make for love.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
Who decides how someone gets remembered? After the death of her husband, Annie finds herself unable to write his eulogy. Overwhelmed by the weight of their secrets, Annie turns to the only person who might be able to help her reconcile with the decisions they made and, maybe, just maybe, figure out who the eulogy is really for.
ABOUT THE TEAM:
Jenn Ficarra (WRITER) is a New York based writer, actor, and director who always wants to see the dessert menu. Her plays Wedding Bell Blues, The Fracture, Left Swipe, and One Thousand and One were produced in various one-act festivals across NYC. Her script, The Year of Us, placed as a Semifinalist in the ScreenCraft Drama Screenplay Competition. Recently, her script, Jesse's Girl, won Best Unproduced Script at the LA Independent Women Film Awards and was a finalist at the Catalina Film Festival and the Boston Indie Film Festival. She is currently at work turning Mine and Yours and Yours and Mine into a feature film.
Margot Leach (DIRECTOR) Recent directing credits include: Antigonick, Project 24, and the short film Passenger Princess. Beyond directing, she loves collaborating as a movement coach and choreographer, with choreography featured in productions of Pride and Prejudice and Much Ado About Nothing, as well as Netflix's Incoming. Margot also works as an Assistant Director in television and film and recently wrapped production on the new Baywatch in Los Angeles.
The production of Mine and Yours and Yours and Mine opens October 27th with The Circle Theater Festival and has the following performance dates: 10/27, 10/31, 11/2, 11/6, 11/10, 11/13. All performances go up at The AMT Theater. Use code MINEYOURS for all ticket purchases plus 10% off ticket price. For more information about the production and its time-slot partner, The Prospectors, click HERE.
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