MIGRATION DIARY: NEW YORK CITY EDITION to Make World Premiere at La MaMa

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This June, the legendary La Mama Experimental Theatre Club welcomes the world premiere of Migration Diary. New York City Edition, a new theatrical collaboration with the Romanian Cultural Institute and The National Theatre of Bucharest. Created by award-winning Romanian director Carmen Lidia Vidu, Migration Diary. New York City Edition is a raw, visually immersive, new multimedia theater experience, running June 25 - 28, 2026.

Presented by La MaMa in collaboration with the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the production brings real lives to the stage inside one of the world's most influential homes of experimental theater. No invented characters. No fictional dialogue. Just the stories people carry across borders.

Built through an extensive documentary process of interviews, personal archives, video diaries, and autobiographical testimony, Migration Diary continues the groundbreaking artistic method Vidu created more than a decade ago for her internationally acclaimed Diary of Romania (Jurnal de România) series, presented across Europe at major festivals and theaters. Performed by Sam Xu, Lia Fietz, Ana-Maria Bandean, and Ellen Ko, the show follows women whose lives passed through Romania, China, Germany, Portugal, Singapore, London, Moscow, and finally New York - and asks the question this city has always asked, and never fully answered: what does it mean to stay?

Blending live performance with haunting multimedia created by visual artist Sabina Costinel and media designer Constantin Șimon, the production transforms documentary footage, family archives, childhood photographs, digital collage, and projected imagery into a living landscape of memory, displacement, reinvention, and belonging.

Urgent, intimate, and deeply contemporary, Migration Diary. New York City Edition speaks directly to New York's immigrant soul - and to everyone who has ever left one life behind to begin another.

Performers include Sam Xu, Lia Fietz, Ana-Maria Bandean and Ellen Ko.

The production team includes Carmen Lidia Vidu (Concept, Research, Script & Artistic Director), Sabina Costinel (Multimedia Production), Constantin Șimon (Media Design) and Lizhen Mei (Styling).

La MaMa's The Club is located at 74A East 4th Street in New York City. Performances are Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 6:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Run time is approximately 75 minutes. Post-show reception on Thu 6/25 and post-show Q&A with the artistic team on Sat 6/27. Tickets are $30 (adults) and $25 (students and seniors). First ten tickets to every performance are $10 (limit 2 per person). Ticket prices inclusive of all fees. For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://lamama.org/migrationdiary-nyc.

Carmen Lidia Vidu is a Romanian theatre and documentary film director based in Bucharest, whose work spans theatre, film, installation, and visual arts. For over two decades, her practice has been driven by a single impulse: listening to real people and turning their stories into art. She is the only director in Romania to have received both the country's highest theatre directing award and its highest documentary film award - and only the third woman in Romanian theatre history to be honoured in this way.

Since 2017, she has served as multimedia director for the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world's premier classical music events, collaborating with conductors including Vladimir Jurowski, Tan Dun, Hannu Lintu, and Giancarlo Guerrero. Her work at the festival earned two nominations at the International Opera Awards.

In 2026, her video mapping work received the Silver Trophy at the Eventex Awards in the Art Event category. Her directing vision has also crossed into fashion: Vogue Italia featured her work in both 2025 and 2026.

Press coverage of her work has appeared in Deutsche Welle, Radiotelevisione Italiana, Le Point, Tribune de Genève, and The Theatre Times. Her projects have been presented in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, India, Australia, and the United States. https://www.carmenlidiavidu.com

ABOUT LA MAMA

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 64th Season, LA MAMA NOW, focuses on creating solidarity and building community, exploring ways to build connections for cross-sector coalition and invite artists, activists, organizers and community members into the creative process.

La MaMa has been honored with 30+ Obie Awards, dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie Awards, Villager Awards, the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and most recently a 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation. They are a creative home to artists and resident companies from around the world, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, Robert De Niro, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Cole Escola, Bridget Everett, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Charles Ludlam, Tom Eyen, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Meredith Monk, David and Amy Sedaris, Stephanie Hsu, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, Andrei Serban, Liz Swados, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.

Photo by Richard Drutman

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