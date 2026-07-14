Photos: HAMLET at The Gene Frankel Theatre

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Onomatopoeia Theatre Company production of Hamlet, directed by Thomas R. Gordon, is currently running until July 25 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. Check out photos of the production.

Visited by his father's ghost, Prince Hamlet of Denmark learns his brutal murder was at the hands of his uncle Claudius - and spirals into a quest for vengeance that exposes the rot at the heart of the family's empire and threatens his own sanity. Come join the Onomatopoeia Theatre Company for an exploration of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, while also inspecting the text relationship to the story of Prince Amleth, the Scandinavian legend which Shakespeare based his classic play upon.

The cast features Derek Chariton as Hamlet (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway), Holly Kay Benedict (Betty's Summer Vacation/GFT), Dillon Collins (Much Ado About Nothing/GFT), Emily Cummings (Dirty Books/Bated Breath Theatre), Sarah Hawthorne (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon), Daniel Kornegay (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway), Jeff Kushner (Arena Players Repertory Theatre), Francesca Ravera (Truth Be Told/GFT), Chandler Robyn (Loves Labour's Lost/GFT), Samuel Shurtleff (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway, and Jennifer Yadav (The Jackie Mason Musical/off~Broadway).

The creative/production team includes Chris Cummerbach (set), Kimani Gordon (lighting), Carla Thomas (costumes), and Daniella Paiewonsky (stage management).

Hamlet runs until July 25 with performances on Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Additionally there will be a performance on Wednesday, July 22 at 7pm. Running time: 2:30.

Tickets are $28.72 (students/seniors) and $38.62 (general admission) and are available HERE. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of production



Chandler Robyn, Derek Chariton as Hamlet, Francesca Ravera.

Samuel Shurtleff

Chandler Robyn, Derek Chariton as Hamlet, Francesca Ravera.

Emily Cummings, Derek Chariton, Samuel Shurtleff, Jennifer Yadav

Samuel Shurtleff, Derek Chariton

Derek Chariton, Jeff Kushner, Jennifer Yadav

Derek Chariton, Jeff Kushner, Jennifer Yadav

Jeff Kushner, Samuel Shurtleff, Jennifer Yadav

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