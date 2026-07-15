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Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space

Small Boat Productions and kotto Productions will present the Shakespeare comedy, directed by Karsten Otto.

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TAMING OF THE SHREW, directed by Karsten Otto, is running La MaMa's newly renovated Club Space through August 2. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $40-60. See photos here!

TAMING OF THE SHREW is Shakespeare's classic comedy about an eccentric fortune-seeker who courts and marries a wealthy, defiant woman widely known as a "shrew". To counter her rebellious temperament, he uses a number of tactics to render her an obedient wife.

TAMING OF THE SHREW features Juan Arturo Villar-Ojito, Kate Eastman, McLean Peterson, Uma Paranjpe, Mario C. Brown, Romeo Torres, Milena Makse, Will Sarratt, Jennifer Kim, Langston Darby, Evan Ayer, and Shannon Mastel. Alexandra Haddad will serve as assistant director and fight/intimacy director. Olivia Vaughn Hern is designing costumes. Marissa Todd will be set designer. Amara McNeil will design lighting. Mitchell Polonsky will design sound. Ellie Berry will serve as stage manager. The production team also includes Ben Natan and AJ Liu of Small Boat Productions, Karsten Otto of kotto Productions, Arya Davachi of Dramafriend, Carolina Bowe, Liz Haberland-Ervin, and Caroline Shriver.

Photo credit: Reaching Glory Productions

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


Kate Eastman & Juan Arturo in TAMING OF THE SHREW. Photos by Reaching Glory Productions.

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


Milena Makse, Uma Paranjpe, McLean Peterson, Romeo Torres & Shannon Mastel

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


Will Sarratt & Kate Eastman

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


McLean Peterson

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


McLean Peterson & Romeo Torres

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


Juan Arturo & Kate Eastman

Photos: TAMING OF THE SHREW at La MaMa's Newly Renovated Club Space Image


Mario C. Brown, Uma Paranjpe & Romeo Torres

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