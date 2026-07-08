New ANTIGONE Adaptation to Receive Free Staged Reading from No Stone Theatre Co.

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

No Stone Theatre Co. will present a free staged reading of a new adaptation of Antigone by Matt Minnicino, directed by Christopher Reed Brown, on July 17th, 18th and 19th 2026 at 7:00pm at the Bruce Mitchell Theatreat the American Theatre of Actors.

This workshop presentation features an all-Black Theban royal family, offering a lens on the classical text rarely explored in traditional stagings. Minnicino's adaptation examines the collision of morality, law, and familial love within the pressures of public judgment and cycles of societal violence, reframing Sophocles' tragedy for a contemporary audience. No Stone Theatre Co.'s ultimate goal is to mount a full staged production of the piece at a tri-state area theatre in 2027.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Matt Minnicino is a queer Jewish writer and teacher based in Manhattan who writes little myths and calls them plays. He is a Jeffrey Melnick Award and Helen Hayes nominee, and a winner of the Arts and Letters Prize and the David Einhorn Memorial Playwriting Prize. He has been recognized as a two-time Princess Grace finalist, and a finalist for the INKubator New Play Program, New Roots, and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival, along with being named a semi-finalist for Premiere Stages, Breaking & Entering, and the O'Neill New Play Conference on multiple occasions. Minnicino has adapted numerous classic texts, including works by Chekhov, Tolstoy, Ibsen, Strindberg, Homer, Sophocles, Rilke, Wilder, and the Book of Genesis. His adaptation of Molière's The Misanthrope was acclaimed last year at Dublin's Smock Alley Theatre.

The cast includes Alaysia Duncan as Antigone (daughter of Oedipus), Toni Kwadogah as Ismene (Antigone's sister), Donovan Christie Jr. as Creon (King of Thebes and Antigone's uncle), Sundiata Fotso Chinje as Tiresias (a blind seer from far away), Nowani Q. Rattray as Eurydice (Creon's wife and Queen of Thebes), Danté Jeanfelix as Haimon (Creon's son and Antigone's betrothed), Xueyun (Harry) Zhai as The Intern, Sydney Lolita Cusic as A Chorus, Speechwriter 3, and Stage Directions, Chapman Hyatt as A Chorus, Officer, Speechwriter 1, and Staffer 2, Oliver Palmer as A Chorus, Soldier, and Staffer 3, and Will Cary as A Chorus, Speechwriter 2, and Staffer 1. Original music is by Sundiata Fotso Chinje.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...