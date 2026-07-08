BEDROOM POP to Open at The Tank NYC With Full Cast Announced

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Bedroom Pop, a new song cycle with book, music, and lyrics by Abby Rooney, will be presented on Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25 in New York City at The Tank. Bibiana Torres directs, with Brooke Sanders serving as music director.

The cast for the production features Alaina Anderson* (Mystic Pizza, Paper Mill Playhouse), Anya van Hoogstraten (Slam Frank, Asylum NYC), Sammi Pohly (Fiddler on the Roof, A.C.T. Connecticut), and Malia Munley (2026 Disney Television Discovers Talent Showcase). *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

The creative team includes Serena Alexander (stage manager), Henry Roseman (music producer), Sam Bessler (lighting design), Padra Crisafulli (sound design), and Nina Kissinger (script consultant). The production is produced by Beth Slade and supported by Eileen Tang.

Show Schedule

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:30 PM

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets ($23 Discount; $43 Regular; $43 Supporter) are available for advance purchase at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/bedroompop.

Synopsis

Joanna is a songwriter struggling to find her voice in noisy New York, where bedrooms are small, walls are thin, and patience wears even thinner as she tries to 'make it' as an artist-whatever that means. She turns to her best friends for support and inspiration: Emily, a high-powered lawyer whose five-year plan has spectacularly derailed; Stella, a glamorous fitness instructor with trust issues; and Kate, a self-sacrificing third-grade teacher reckoning with a complicated past. Facts, fiction, and feelings start to blur as Joanna draws on their experiences in her songwriting, all while avoiding her own emotional excavation. A story about friendship, the sanctity of our intimate spaces, and the fine line between life and art, BEDROOM POP is an indie-pop-rock song cycle featuring the music we make when we think no one's listening.

Content Warnings: Discussion of abusive relationships and disordered eating; depiction of smoking/drug use; strong language, including sexual language; brief mention of suicidal ideation.

Abby Rooney - Book, Music, and Lyrics

Abby Rooney is a Chicago-born, New York-based songwriter and theatermaker. She loves irreverent comedies, rock-inflected scores, emotional whiplash, and art that reflects the times. Her current projects include Bedroom Pop, Breaking (a rock musical about a college newspaper), and Mad World (a new take on Alice in Wonderland set in an American middle school). Her songs have been presented at Classic Stage Company, 54 Below, Columbia University, Vittum Theater, and more stages across New York and Chicago. Abby is a lyricist in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is also an alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (composer-lyricist) and The Varsity Show at Columbia University (lyricist).

To learn more about Abby Rooney, CLICK HERE.

Bibiana Torres - Director

Bibiana Torres is a Puerto Rican director interested in new work, magical realism, and Latine stories. Recent directing includes i know why iris chang died (IRT Theater), Fuenteovejuna and La pasión según Antígona Pérez (Repertorio Español). She was the Assistant Director for Scott Ellis on Fallen Angels (Roundabout), for Taibi Magar on Night Side Songs (Lincoln Center Theater), for Marc Bruni on FINN (NAMT 37), and the SDCF Observer for Susan Stroman on SMASH (Broadway). Up next, she will be the Associate Director on Billy Crystal's 860 and the Directing Fellow at New York City Center's 2026-27 Encores! season. Bibiana is a proud member of the Roundabout Directors Group, an Associate member of SDC, and an alum of The 24 Hour Plays, Theatre Producers of Color, and the Yale Dramatic Association.

To learn more about Bibana Torres, CLICK HERE.

Brooke Sanders - Music Director

Brooke Sanders is a songwriter, music director, arranger, and pianist. Past music team credits include Syncopated Avenue (WBTT), RUBY (Detroit Music Hall), Sweet Soul Music (Franklin Performing Arts Center), Anastasia (Boston University), and Curtain Up (Berklee Performance Center). Brooke is an alumna of Berklee College of Music (class of 2024) and is currently participating as a lyricist in the BMI Lehman Engel Workshop for Musical Theater writing.

To learn more about Brooke Sanders, CLICK HERE.

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