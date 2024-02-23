MIAMI MADNESS Comes to NYC Fringe in April

Story Emporium will present the World Premiere of Miami Madness written, directed & performed by David Rodwin as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY, 10009) with performances on April 4-20.

Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 85 minutes.

Rodwin shares a hilarious story about getting hired to write a musical about the history of Miami. To be staged on a boat. Owned by a Russian oligarch. Produced by a guy who sold timeshares. Hold tight as Rodwin takes his boss’s horrifying comedic taste and spins it into gold. Who will win the death match between San Francisco culture and Floridian worldview? No one on a boat.

Based in San Francisco, Rodwin is coming to New York for the World Premiere of his 9th solo show which is then going on a North American tour throughout 2024.

David Rodwin (Writer/Director/Performer) is a Moth Champion and a Jonathan Larson Award-winner who has toured 9 solo shows to over 30 cities. He also wrote and composed 8 operas/musicals which were developed or produced at: LaMaMa, HERE, Mabou Mines, Dixon Place, American Opera Projects, The Berkshire Theatre Festival, Sacred Fools, The O’Neill, New Dramatists, Joe's Pub and The Public Theatre.

Rodwin’s last show, F*ck Tinder: a love story, won Best Solo Performance at the 2018 Capital Fringe Festival and was nominated at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

After 9/11, he founded Raw Impressions Music Theatre where he commissioned, developed and produced 170 ten-minute musicals at LaMaMa. He also founded RIPFest where he produced 60 short films – mostly movie musicals - created by, and featuring artists including: Lonny Price, Rachel Sheinkin, Tonya Pinkins, DJ Javerbaum, Lee Breuer, Scott Schwartz, Alex Woo (Three-Body Problem) and Jon Spaihts (Dune).

Rodwin worked in the writers’ rooms on TV shows from CBS to Disney and is glad to have returned to the stage where he can share his insane stories the way he wants to.

The Story Emporium was founded in San Francisco to support the art of live storytelling. Their flagship program turns empty spaces into pop-up theatres.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc