MEDEA ON MEDIA Premieres at NYU Skirball Next Month

Performances are on November 11 and 12.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

MEDEA ON MEDIA Premieres at NYU Skirball Next Month

NYU Skirball will present the NYC premiere of  MEDEA on Media, an original take on the enduring Greek tragedy of Medea from Seongbukdong Beedoolkee, an innovative contemporary theatre company based in Seoul, South Korea, on November 11 and 12. The Company will make its NYC debut with MEDEA on Media, recasting the ancient tale as a commentary on contemporary media in outrageous ways, and serving it to the audience in outrageous ways, including talk shows, action movies, Disney cartoons, and an Instagrammable yoga class. With plenty of physicality and a dash of silliness, MEDEA on Media (2009) is also clever and profound. The work is performed in Korean with English supertitles.

Led  by director Kim Hyun-tak, Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre freely deconstructs the texts of both well-known masterpieces and modern Korean dramas to recreate them, incorporating contemporary social issues. Often, Kim’s performances use a different theatrical style depending on the material and topic, such as dance theatre, melodramatic film, or physical theatre, and most of them include active audience participation. koreanculture.org

MEDEA on Media is co-presented with the Korean Cultural Center New York to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.   

 




