Performances are September 23 and 24 at 3:00 PM.

Aug. 30, 2022  
MASK4MASK Will Have Reading at The Tank Next Month

New play MASK4MASK will have a reading at The Tank next month. Performances are September 23 and 24 at 3:00 PM. The production is written and directed by John Patterson.

When country music singer Grant Collins is publicly outed, he decides to reinvent himself as a gay pop star. In an attempt to make himself more legible to the public, he tries on several different versions of what it means to be queer. But as a result, he feels increasingly alienated from his audience, his lovers, and himself.

MASK4MASK includes strong language and frank discussions of sex and sexuality.

Cast:

Dom Martello
Jimmy Brooks*
Evan Simone Frazier
Ruza Madarevic
Nicholas James Reilly
*this actor is appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

*Please note that this performance will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees and artists will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service, available here. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times and for the time being, no food or beverage will be permitted to be consumed at the theater.





