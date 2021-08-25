MARRY MURDER F*@# ! A BALLROOM COMEDY Comes To NYC This Fall

Just when audiences are looking for something uplifting and unique, MARRY MURDER F*&%K, a ballroom comedy, is coming to New York. It's set to play 8 shows between September 24th and October 3rd at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St.

Written during The Great Pause, it's a reminder to "find the funny," no matter what, something lead character Rae Applebaum needs to keep in mind. A struggling New York playwright, she comes home to find her widowed mother in the arms of a young, half-naked ballroom dance instructor. Distraught, Rae hires Herschel Simon, a zany private detective. The result is not only combustible comedy; it's also heartwarming, ultimately universal storytelling as Rae uncovers truths about herself.

MARRY MURDER F*@# ! is the epitome of art imitating life. It was written by Candace H.

Caplin (actress, nationally published journalist, and humorist), and Kim St Leon, (award-winning screenwriter and director) after Caplin's mother brought home a young lover, inspiring this play as well as the screenplay WE GOT TROUBLE. In a further nod to the art/life adage, Caplin, cast as Sophie Applebaum plays against Ronny Dutra, her actual ballroom dance instructor.