MADE IN AMERICA Is Coming To Soho Playhouse Next Month
There will be 8 shows from Friday December 25th to Saturday December 3rd, 2022.
Multi-Award-Winning Solo Show, MADE IN AMERICA will be performed at SOHO PLAYHOUSE (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013). There will be 8 shows from Friday December 25th to Saturday December 3rd, 2022.
MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her.
MADE IN AMERICA is a brutally honest, surprisingly entertaining, and heartbreakingly life-affirming love letter to the human experience. It's a story for women, Asians, first-generation immigrants, and anyone who is fighting to make their dreams come true.
It shines a necessary light on the tragedies of domestic violence, mental health, child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide. But ultimately provides inspiration to anyone who suffers and needs help.
Her dog Titi performs too.
MADE IN AMERICA received tremendous accolades at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. Winner: Best Solo Show, Solo Splash Award, Best One Person Show (LA Theatre Bite Award), Pick of the Fringe, The Hollywood Encore Producers' Award, and Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
After selling out her debut performance and its encore, Susan Camparo's 'Doing Time With Lavinia' will play an additional performance during the final week of the 2022 United Solo Festival at NYC's Theatre Row!
Candy O'Connor & Craig R Anderson to Star in THE PRETTY ORANGE DRESS at The New York Theater Festival
November 14, 2022
See Broadway actor Candy O'Connor and New York actor Craig R Anderson in The Pretty Orange Dress at The New York Theater Festival located at Teatro LATEA on 107 Suffolk St. Performances Nov 30 at 4:00 p.m., Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec 4 at 1:00 PM.
The Fisher Center at Bard Presents New Interpretations of Two Holiday Classics
November 14, 2022
The Fisher Center at Bard celebrates the holidays with two seasonal classics given fresh interpretations by world-renowned artists with deep connections to the college.
New Theatre Company THEE Takes Over Shrunken Shakespeare Company & Launches with THE SPELLS Reading
November 14, 2022
The NYC-based THEE (The Hey Ensemble) will see members develop original works of theatre and film in a non-hierarchical, ensemble-based atmosphere. The company was rebuilt to align with a mutually agreed upon set of unapologetic values that uplift accessibility, collaboration, and equity.
Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway
November 14, 2022
A plaque designating the former Caffe Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, on the National Register of Historic Places as an LGBT site will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 16th, at 2:30pm. The date marks what would have been proprietor Joe Cino's 91st birthday.