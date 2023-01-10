Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyle Kessler's One-Acts Join Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

The festival runs January 27 - February 26, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Lyle Kessler's One-Acts Join Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

Following their critically-acclaimed 2022 Season (including NY Times Critic's Pick macbitches) Chain Theatre is pleased to announce the 2023 Winter One Act Festival with a special selection of one acts by stage and screen legend: Lyle Kessler (Orphans, The Watering Place, Perp).

The festival takes place January 27 - February 26, 2023 with over 40 plays at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018) a schedule is enclosed below. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create 90-minute 'mix-tapes' of LIVE THEATRE. Tickets are $22 in advance at www.chaintheatre.org and $25 at the door. Select performances will be available online for Live-Streaming.

Festival highlights include:

New Year by Award winning playwright Matt McLachlan starring Jake Cannavale (Mandalorian, The Offer, Fish in the Dark).

Deadly Sins and Other Tales: Six One Acts by Lyle Kessler starring Dan Lauria* (The Wonder Years, Lombardi on Broadway), Margaret Ladd* (Falcon Quest) and Lyle Kessler* in his first role since playing Lee Strasberg in Mark Rydell's film James Dean with James Franco.

"I am so excited to share these World Premiere One Acts at the Chain Theatre. We have an incredible team assembled for this project and it is a blast working with the Chain." - Lyle Kessler

Queen of Jacks starring Joseph Russo (The Irishman, The Offer, Jersey Boys) written by Alba Albanese.

Tickets begin at $22 and are now available online at www.ChainTheatre.org. $25 tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 70-120 minutes depending on the program. Check www.ChainTheatre.org for full schedules and running time. No late seating.

Website: www.ChainTheatre.org

Lyle Kessler's One-Acts Join Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival




Green Space Announces February 2023 Lineup Photo
Green Space Announces February 2023 Lineup
Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Jon Lehrer Dance Company and Colectiva Flamenco Rosado on February 10th and 11th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists February 12th.
Roger Guenveur Smiths Solo Performance OTTO FRANK Announced At The Public Theater Photo
Roger Guenveur Smith's Solo Performance OTTO FRANK Announced At The Public Theater
Roger Guenveur Smith will premiere his new solo performance OTTO FRANK at the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, January 22-29, 2023.
Milky Way Theatre Company to Present First Annual New Works Festival Featuring Three New W Photo
Milky Way Theatre Company to Present First Annual New Works Festival Featuring Three New Works
Milky Way Theatre Company is opening a festival of three new works in staged reading format starting January 12.
La MaMa in Association With Teatro Delle Albe Presents The New York Premiere of FEDELI DAM Photo
La MaMa in Association With Teatro Delle Albe Presents The New York Premiere of FEDELI D'AMORE
La MaMa, in association with Teatro delle Albe, presents the New York Premiere of fedeli d'Amore (Love's faithful), a polyptych in seven panels for Dante Alighieri by Marco Martinelli and Ermanna Montanari with music by Luigi Ceccarelli, featuring Ermanna Montanari and live trumpet by Simone Marzocchi from January 26-28, 2023 at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club.

More Hot Stories For You


Green Space Announces February 2023 LineupGreen Space Announces February 2023 Lineup
January 10, 2023

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Jon Lehrer Dance Company and Colectiva Flamenco Rosado on February 10th and 11th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists February 12th.
Roger Guenveur Smith's Solo Performance OTTO FRANK Announced At The Public TheaterRoger Guenveur Smith's Solo Performance OTTO FRANK Announced At The Public Theater
January 9, 2023

Roger Guenveur Smith will premiere his new solo performance OTTO FRANK at the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, January 22-29, 2023.
Milky Way Theatre Company to Present First Annual New Works Festival Featuring Three New WorksMilky Way Theatre Company to Present First Annual New Works Festival Featuring Three New Works
January 9, 2023

Milky Way Theatre Company is opening a festival of three new works in staged reading format starting January 12.
La MaMa in Association With Teatro Delle Albe Presents The New York Premiere of FEDELI D'AMORELa MaMa in Association With Teatro Delle Albe Presents The New York Premiere of FEDELI D'AMORE
January 9, 2023

La MaMa, in association with Teatro delle Albe, presents the New York Premiere of fedeli d'Amore (Love's faithful), a polyptych in seven panels for Dante Alighieri by Marco Martinelli and Ermanna Montanari with music by Luigi Ceccarelli, featuring Ermanna Montanari and live trumpet by Simone Marzocchi from January 26-28, 2023 at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club.
Winning Plays Announced For THE 11TH ANNUAL PLAYERS THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVALWinning Plays Announced For THE 11TH ANNUAL PLAYERS THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL
January 8, 2023

Ushering in 2023, the love-themed festival marks the beginning of the 12th year of the tri-annual festival. Fifteen playwrights from New Zealand to New York will be premiering their original short plays, chosen by the SPF TEAM from a record-breaking number of submissions. Each week, five of the short plays will appear onstage, and a 'Best of the Week' production will be selected by audience vote.
share