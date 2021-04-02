Livestreamed Performance of THE PASS to be Presented by Denise Marsa Productions

Starting on April 8th, 2021, Denise Marsa Productions, in partnership with BMG Rights Management and the streaming platform Lesflicks, will present Marsa's Live On-Demand performance of her autobiographical musical play, THE PASS. This performance was pre-recorded in two Acts at Revelation Gallery, NYC, and originally broadcast on December 31st, 2020. Lesflicks is a UK-based LGBTQ-friendly Company. They focus on content that highlights the experiences of lesbian and bisexual women.

THE PASS is a compelling series of vignettes incorporating songs and stories penned and performed by Denise Marsa, featuring Tracy Stark on piano and supporting vocals. The show premiered in 2018 at the Playground Theater in London, England to outstanding reviews. A Younger Theatre wrote: "Denise Marsa is one of a kind. She's a force of nature, a life-affirming singer, an overwhelmingly positive presence. Fueled by her passion, she walks on stage with total confidence. Marsa teaches us that 'The Pass' to success is actually believing in yourself and keeping positive, no matter what. Under the veil of glitter and naivety, there are some beautifully deep gems to take home."

Marsa lays her soul bare as she weaves us through her struggles and accomplishments in the music industry. She has the courage to be authentically raw and vulnerable as she delves deep into introspection, in order to surface with a piece of work that uplifts and inspires. This is a mesmerizing tour de force from this gifted artist whose sense of humor never allows her to drift into pathos, even when tackling difficult subjects such as her own sexuality and sexual harassment. "The Pass" is a must-see tale about perseverance and the human spirit.

Denise Marsa is possibly the most talented singer-songwriter you have never heard of. She is best known as "The Girl" from "Lucky Stars." The song was a duet with Dean Friedman and became a massive hit in the UK, but her name was left off the first press of the singles. Her versatile songwriting has been recognized throughout her decades-long career with multiple publishing deals with Warner Bros, Warner/Chappell, and most recently, BMG Music. Denise Marsa should be a household name; perhaps "The Pass" is her vehicle to finally make it so.

For more information about Denise Marsa please visit: DeniseMarsaMusic.com and to watch THE PASS please visit Lesflick.com.