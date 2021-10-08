Live Stream Premiere of Concept Album THE PASSION OF REV. YOLANDA Announced

Alien Love Child Musical will release its newest cast recording The Church of the Alien Love Child Presents: The Passion of Rev. Yolanda on October 19th, 2021, at 8:00pm (EDT).

The release will premiere five songs from the show during a live stream event and online listening party-held on YouTube and Facebook Live-hosted by Nakia (The Voice) and Joshua Pangborn (Sidekick Productions). The EP will be available for digital download on all major platforms the same day.

Featuring a southern rock and pop score, The Passion of Rev. Yolanda tells the real-life story of the author: an Alabama-bred, New York-based performance artist who has evolved from a traditional, if tumultuous, Southern Baptist boyhood into mystical transgender-femme-queerdom.

The Church of the Alien Love Child Presents: The Passion of Rev. Yolanda features music & lyrics by Rev. Yolanda Roger Anthony Mapes, and book & additional lyrics by Justin Anderson Taylor. Philip Carroll produced the EP, and Doreen Younglove joins the cast and serves as assistant music coordinator. Rev. Yolanda is also joined in the cast by Tym Moss, Rupert Spraul, Jae W. Brown, Carlos Kantor, and Emily Mikesell.

Based on the 2018 BRIC Theatre Lab Production directed by Shaun Peknic, The Church of the Alien Love Child presents its annual passion play about its founder, The Passion of Rev. Yolanda. Discover the three names, three lives, three deaths, and three resurrections of Rev. Yolanda, a trans-femme genderqueer interfaith music minister from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Inspired by Passing Strange, Fun Home, and The Rocky Horror Show, Yolanda, backed by her band and the Alien Love Choir, guides the audience through an immersive, musical church service and play about her journey toward her true self. Bluegrass, gospel, rock, folk, and Yolanda's unique country-kirtan sound take us through Yolanda's odyssey & deliver us to a trans-scendant gender land.

Rev. Yolanda says, "I'm releasing this inspirational EP at this challenging time in world history because I am choosing to RISE higher than ever before. I know in my heart that many people across the globe are also choosing to RISE to co-create together a new human experience on this planet. One that values all life, because all life is ONE and EVERYTHING in life is HOLY."

Rev. Yolanda Roger Anthony Mapes is a singer/songwriter/trans-femme genderqueer performance artist and interfaith minister, originally from Muscle Shoals, Alabama-The Hit Recording Capital of the World. They have been making music professionally for 35 years, winning the NYC MAC Award twice and were inducted into both the NY Blues Hall of Fame and The GLBT Hall of Fame. Performance credits include STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE (AEA Workshop), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), and SKELETON CREW (Sidekick Productions).

Justin Anderson Taylor is a playwright, librettist, producer, and translator originally from San Francisco. Taylor holds an MA in opera dramaturgy from the Sorbonne in Paris and MFA in playwriting from the Yale School of Drama where he received the Eugene O'Neill Memorial Scholarship. His plays have been seen at Stratford New Works Lab, Dixon Place, Lucid Body House, the Sewanee Conference, Piano Fight, Figment Arts Festival on Governors Island, Playwrights Horizons, Yale Cabaret, Moving Parts, Paris; and libretti at Prospect Theater, Musical Theater Factory, Norfolk Music Festival, and the Théâtre de Ménilmontant, Paris.

Doreen Younglove is a vocalist, songwriter, recording artist, and vocal/performance coach. Younglove has recorded lead and backing vocals with many artists in LA and NYC, with most of her success happening in her spiritually themed House/Dance music. Doreen's underground dance hit "When You're in Love" was placed on DJ Danny Krivit's album Music is My Sanctuary. Currently, Doreen is the Assistant Music Coordinator for Bearded Lady Productions where she performs with Rev. Yolanda at Church with a 2 Drink Minimum and other spiritual gatherings.

Philip Carroll is the Executive Director & Founder of Recording Artists Development (RAD). Carroll is a producer, music educator, opera singer, vocal coach, tone meister, off-Broadway music director, cheerleader, engineer, surrogate parent, masseur, referee, pianist, shrink, and composer. He is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music and has composed, produced, and arranged everything from classical ballet to techno-rap.

The Church of the Alien Love Child Presents: The Passion of Rev. Yolanda premiere EP is presented in part by funding provided by City Artists Corps Grants and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Special strategic services provided by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

Reserve your free ticket to the live stream listening party at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-love-child-listening-party-tickets-178922240237?keep_tld=1

For more information, visit www.AlienLoveChildMusical.com.