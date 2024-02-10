Lisa Bostnar to Star in Gus Kaikkonen's TEN MINUTES, PLEASE at Chain Theatre's One Act Festival

Performances will be February 15 (8:30pm), 18 (2pm), and 23 (6:30pm).

By: Feb. 10, 2024

New York-based actress Lisa Bostnar will star in Gus Kaikkonen's new play Ten Minutes, Please, which was selected for its debut at the One Act Festival at the Chain Theatre on February 15 (8:30pm), 18 (2pm), and 23 (6:30pm).

This unique production brings Mr. Kaikkonen and Ms. Bostnar to the stage again. They have worked extensively together over the past 30 years as co-actors, with Mr. Kaikkonen also directing Ms. Bostnar numerous times. 

Ms. Bostnar has played to critical and audience acclaim at such theatres as The Mint, 59E59, Theatre Row, Capital Rep, Hartford Playhouse on The Park, and BAM. Additionally, Lisa has guest starred numerous times on Law & Order, Blacklist, Pan Am, FBI, Conviction and Blindspot. She recently completed a co-starring role in the new independent film Chopin. Her website is lisabostnar.com.

Tickets for Ten Minutes, Please, are $22 online and $25 at the door. For online tickets, click the button below.

The Chain Theatre is located at 312 West 36 Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY.




