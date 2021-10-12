Leviathan Lab Announces Directors And Casting For Its National Filipino American History Month Reading Series

In celebration of National Filipino American History Month, Leviathan Lab will present readings of three new plays by rising Filipino American Playwrights in October 2021.

Leviathan Lab will present its reading series featuring three evenings of new plays by Filipino American Playwrights, presented in celebration of National Filipino American History Month. The plays examine urgent issues facing Filipino Americans today. The playwrights interrogate what it means to be Filipino American now, in an America and world ravaged by COVID, anti-Asian hate, anti-Blackness, and white supremacy. The series' featured playwrights include Claro de los Reyes (Founder & Director, Atlantic Pacific Theatre), Cherry Lou Sy (Finalist, Emerging Writers Group, The Public), and Kristine M. Reyes (Semi-Finalist, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference).

The readings and their creative teams include:

Pedicab

By Claro de los Reyes (Founder & Director, Atlantic Pacific Theatre)

Directed by Aureen Almario (Artistic Director, Bindlestiff Studio)

Featuring nic feliciano, Roy Koshy, Anthony Vaughn Merchant, Jamie Nallas, Ren Dara Santiago, and Trevor Swann.

Paper Swag

By Cherry Lou Sy (Finalist, Emerging Writers Group, The Public)

Directed by Ifa Bayeza (Inaugural Humanist-in-Residence, National Endowment for the Humanities)

Featuring Johnathan Dougan, Dame Jasmine Hughes, Kim Jones, Laura Mercedes, Tony Aidan Vo, and Jen Yip.

Lola Luning's First Steps

By Kristine M. Reyes (Semi-Finalist, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference)

Directed by Andrea Andresakis (Nominee, Best Director, BroadwayWorld)

Featuring Ching Valdes Aran, Lydia Gaston, Kristi Donna Ng, and Precious Sipin.

Stage management will be provided by Mars Neri. Ariel Estrada (Producing Artistic Director, Leviathan Lab) serves as producer.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS/RSVP:

Tuesday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Pedicab by Claro de los Reyes

RSVP: This reading is by invite only. Please inquire at ariel@leviathanlab.com.

Tuesday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m.: Paper Swag by Cherry Lou Sy

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/paper-swag-reading

Tuesday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m.: Lola Luning's First Steps by Kristine M. Reyes

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/lola-luning-reading

FREE with suggested donation of $15. All shows online.

DONATE HERE: https://leviathanlab.org/supportleviathanlab

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.