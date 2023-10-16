Letta Neely's Solo Spoken Word Play PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT Adds Encore Performance at United Solo.

Oct. 16, 2023

Letta Neely's Solo Spoken Word Play PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT Adds Encore Performance at United Solo.

Letta Neely's solo spoken word performance, "Pulling It All Into The Current," has garnered enthusiastic praise and captivated audiences. In response to overwhelming demand, an additional performance has been scheduled to accommodate the growing audience.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" is a compelling exploration of empathy and understanding. This solo spoken word play weaves together narratives of Blackness, sexuality, and resilience, resonating deeply with its captivated audience. The play invites audiences on an emotional odyssey as Letta Neely navigates the complex terrain of identity, self-discovery, redemption, and resilience.

At its core, the production utilizes spoken word to transcend conventional storytelling, becoming a powerful vessel for introspection and empathy. A diverse array of characters, spanning various backgrounds and experiences, offer profound insights into the human condition.

Audiences will meet characters like Rhonda, a fifteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery, and Chocolate Marsh, a recovering addict seeking healing and redemption. Laprecious, a teenage mother, grapples with balancing her aspirations for her newborn daughter with life's harsh realities. The vibrant world of Corner, a flamboyant artist using his art as a voice of resistance against gentrification, and the poetic brilliance of Professor Crooked-Leg Boo, a street poet shedding light on the realities of street life, provide unique perspectives. Lastly, Preacher, a beacon of hope in a challenging world, uplifts and motivates those around him with unwavering faith and inspiring words.

At the heart of this multifaceted work is Letta Neely, a gifted writer and performer whose own life story is as captivating as the characters she brings to life on stage. Raised in a predominantly Black inner-city neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana, Neely's artistic journey as a playwright and spoken word artist stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft.

Neely's artistic journey began in the realm of spoken word poetry, where her compelling performances earned recognition and acclaim on the local and regional poetry circuit. Neely's path as a playwright took shape when she penned her debut work, "Harmatia Blues," which was produced by the groundbreaking Theatre Offensive in Boston, MA.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" represents the culmination of Neely's years of dedication and tireless effort in amplifying the voices of the marginalized and unheard. Her profound empathy and understanding of the human experience shine through in her writing, bringing rare authenticity and emotional depth to her characters.

Neely's portrayal breathes life into these characters on stage, forging an intimate connection with the audience, evoking profound empathy and understanding.

"I hope these characters and their stories resonate deeply with the audience, eliciting empathy, compassion, and a sense of shared humanity. Through their struggles, triumphs, and hopes, I aim to inspire conversations, provoke introspection, and foster a greater understanding of the diverse experiences that shape our world. Ultimately, I hope the play leaves a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of those who witness it," Letta Neely shared, her words a testament to the depth of her artistic mission.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" began as readings in Boston, Massachusetts, during 2021-2022. In 2023, the play evolved into a workshop at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, where it sold out for five consecutive performances, each met with thunderous standing ovations. The play then crossed the Atlantic to grace the stages of the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, enjoying a triumphant run at The SPACE UK.

Greg Allen, the play's director and curator, who played a pivotal role in nurturing the play's evolution, shares the aspiration of reaching broader audiences and potentially collaborating with theater companies whose visions align harmoniously with the values, themes, and mission of Neely's masterpiece.

As the play continues to enrapture audiences and amass critical acclaim, it stands tall as a beacon of hope and a rallying cry for those committed to the pursuit of justice, equality, and the vibrant celebration of Black culture on the world stage.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative artistic journey. November 5th at 4:00 pm at Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are priced at $50.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" is written and performed by Letta Neely. Directed by Greg Allen, Produced by A Revolution of Values Theatre Project. Presented by United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, Studio Theatre.

For tickets, please call (212) 714-2442 or visit Click Here.




