Latinx Shakespeare Comes To The Lower East Side

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade in association with Something From Abroad will present Sueño de una noche de verano, a Spanish adaptation of the famous Shakespeare classic Midsummer's night Dream as part of a festival that will include different versions of the play this summer at the theater space.

Directed by Lorena Marin, with Regina Romero as assistant director, the show will run between July 18th and August 2nd at the Kraine theater (85 E 4th st. between 2nd avenue and bowery)

The tickets ($15) can be bought in advance at www.horsetrade.info or at the box office the days of the event. The show runs about 90 minutes with no intermission.

Sueño de Una Noche de Verano is set in Pueblo Mágico, a small coastal town in Latin

America in the 1950s. It is a land from Federico García Lorca's dreams, a bewitching fusion of colors, sounds and cultures. The story is told through a cast of eleven latinx actors whose native tongue is Spanish.

The cast will include Joel Isaac, Lorena Del Pino , Gonzalo Cardani, Emiliano Cuesta,

Silvana Gonzalez Manzur (who is also a producer), Kimberly Gomez, Federico Mallet, Martha Preve Ayora, Steph García, Mayelyn Perdomo and Miranda Sofía Ranghelli-Durán.

Something from Abroad produces material from a variety of cultural backgrounds to give stories from abroad a voice in today's America. "We are a theater company started by a couple of broads; from abroad. We are proud to promote art created by women. Our mission is to provide an opportunity for actors from all over the world to perform on a stage in New York. We tell the stories of our people and our struggles as immigrants. We embrace the differences that an international ensemble brings to the table, and we make this diversity our strength."

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID's Resident Artist Program offers a home to a select group of Independent theater artists, pooling together a great deal of talent and energy. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group.





