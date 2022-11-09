La MaMa Presents A Planet Connections Production Of Erik Ehn's New Play THE WEAK AND THE STRONG

An aging rodeo rider and his family grapple with life and faith in Erik Ehn's new play The Weak and The Strong. Mixing dance, theatre, puppetry, and visual effects, The Weak and The Strong will have its World Premiere at the iconic La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village with opening night slated for December 8.

The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Planet Connections founder Glory Kadigan who previously worked with Ehn on Clover which was also presented at La MaMa. Choreography is by Maura Donohue who has worked with La MaMa for over two decades. The production is part of La MaMa's 61 Season which is currently hosting over 40 productions from eight countries.

La MaMa's Artistic Director Mia Yoo shared her thoughts on the production, "La MaMa's 61st Season is focused on the question, "How do we remake a world?" The Weak and The Strong meets this thought with answers of togetherness and hope. Erik Ehn writes from a place of faith in the human capacity to do better, to be braver, to love stronger. When I think about remaking a world, I think of artists like Erik and his collaborators."

Inspired by Paul's letters to the Romans and Hebrews, The Weak and The Strong is a contemporary look at the mysterious compulsions that lead us to do what we wouldn't and avoid what we would. A rodeo rider, too old to be riding, rides, as his mind and body slip, and his family struggles with the right ways to care.

The cast features Fig Chilcott (27 Miles To Go directed by Jo Bonney), Yael Haskal (The Trojan Women/La MaMa), Onni Johnson (Little Amal's Walk), James B. Kennedy (Lovesong (Imperfect) by JosÃ© Rivera), John Kroft (Dan Cody's Yacht/Manhattan Theatre Club), Kimberly Savarino (Then She Fell/Third Rail Projects), and Perri Yaniv (Till We Meet Again directed by Tonya Pinkins/Planet Connections).

The creative team includes original music by David Tenney, Perri Yaniv, and Kayte Zhang, scenic design by Pancharee Sangkaeo, lighting design by Benjamin Ehrenreich, costume design by Lisa Renee Jordan, puppetry design by Catherine Shaw, assistant puppet designer Eleni Daferera, property design by Rose Goodman. Charles Casano serves as the Managing Director.

The Weak and The Strong runs December 8 - 18, 2022. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm. La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street (btw Bowery & 2nd Avenue), New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $30 (adults).

Erik Ehn (Playwright) is a graduate of New Dramatists and recent graduate of the Jesuit School of Theology (Berkeley, California) with a Master of Theological Studies degree. He is also the former dean of theater at CalArts (California Institute of Arts) and the former head of playwriting and professor of theatre and performance studies at Brown University. His published works include The Saint Plays, Beginner, and 13 Christs. He is currently a visiting professor at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.

Glory Kadigan (Director) founded Planet Connections Theatre Festivity and currently serves as the producing artistic director. She is a proud member of the Playwright/Directing Unit at Actors Studio, alum of Lincoln Center Directors Lab, and an alum of the La MaMa Umbria Directing and Playwriting Symposium.

Maura Nguyá»…n Donohue (Choreographer) has a MFA in Dance at Hunter College where she is an Associate Professor. She has been a member of La MaMa Great Jones Repertory Company since 1997 and also writes, curates and currently serves on the Bessies Steering Committee. Her ongoing Tides Project uses reclaimed plastics to examine the legacy of bodies ecological and diasporic.