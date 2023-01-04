LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28

"Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one." You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?

"Lizzie Borden: Life After Death" is a new play written by William Meurer, and directed by Jess Reed that takes place thirteen years after the bloody murders of Andrew and Abby Borden in 1892. Lizzie and her sister Emma are now living in a mansion on the hill, trying to escape the shadow of the crimes. However, when an all too familiar face arrives on her doorstep, Lizzie must relive her past and decide what secrets are worth keeping.

The cast includes Ali Regan as Lizzie Borden, Siubhan Stormont as Emma Borden, Carlyn Barenholtz as Nance O'Neil, Annamaria Christina as Bridget Sullivan, Deborah Rupy as Hannah Nelson/Abby Borden, Isaac Conner as Dr.Bowen/Andrew Borden, and Leslie Renee providing stage directions.

The play is being presented online as a virtual reading on Jan 28th, 7pm (EST), and be available for all ticket holders to watch for one week after the original broadcast. For tickets, please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217245®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5689078?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1