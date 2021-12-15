LITTLE CHRISTMAS MIRACLES Opens at NYC's Actors Temple Theatre

Little Christmas Miracles recently opened at Actors Temple Theatre in New York City. The Off-Broadway play is based on a true story that follows a widow named Ashley (Rachel McAlpine) and her young children Daisy (Sara Gerding) and Bryan (Jackson Ark) as they try to navigate the loss of their father during the holiday season. The kids refuse to celebrate Christmas but agree on taking a trip to a ski lodge where their father wanted to go in search of a mysterious white wolf.

Ashley invites her friend Destiny (Tisa Harriott) and her daughter Haley (Skyler Marie Harris) along for the trip, both of who also appear to not have a father figure or husband in their life. Once they arrive at the lodge, their plans to ski are shattered after they learn there is no forecast of snow in the near future. Luckily, they meet a few unique strangers, including Jake (Glauco Araujo) the lodge owner and part-time ranger, along the way to help pass the time, draw out a little drama, and learn how to enjoy Christmas once again.

The stage design was simple and effective. It utilized the space well with lit-up Christmas trees and a rustic mantle piece making for a cozy, Christmas lodge feel. However, many of the scenes were much too short, feeling rushed and hard to stay engaged, and the rotating set could at times feel a bit dizzy.

The acting was rather stiff and forced, either feeling overdone or underdone. The storyline had promise with emotional turmoil the audience can relate to - grieving a loved one during the holidays - but it never felt believable with conflicts that were solved too easily and characters withholding emotion.

Little Christmas Miracles runs from now until January 3. More information here.

Photo courtesy of Little Christmas Miracles