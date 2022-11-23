Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEAVES by Victor Vauban Jr. to be Presented at Teatro LATEA in December

'LEAVES’ is being presented as an 0ne-act play (45 minutes) alongside with another 45-minute play” The Pretty Orange Dress”.

Nov. 23, 2022  
LEAVES by Victor Vauban Jr. to be Presented at Teatro LATEA in December

"LEAVES" by Victor Vauban Jr. will be presented at Teatro LATEA Nov.30th, Dec. 2nd & 4th. The primary themes of this play include assimilation, colorism, the importance of family and mental health. 'LEAVES' is being presented as an 0ne-act play (45 minutes) alongside with another 45-minute play" The Pretty Orange Dress".

This poignant drama was written and directed by Victor Vauban Junior. The Brazilian born playwright finds inspiration for his narratives in the words of artists like August Wilson, Tennessee Williams, Henrik Ibsen and the late Nina Simone, who said, "The artist's duty is to reflect the times." In this domestic drama, Mr. Vauban introduces us to Muriel, a devoted housewife living happily ever after with her beloved husband, Curtis and their two children, James and Rhonda. They are a quintessential middle-class, African American family living a normal life in Syracuse. However, despite their content and conventional appearance, this family also has its secrets. Before long, we play witness to their unraveling, with heated accusations and discussions that involve everything from loyalty and colorism to assimilation and mental health, all of which are still controversial subjects within the African American community.

Mr. Vauban Júnior is a former circus performer in love the art of writing. This award-winning dramatist has had his works featured at the Writer's Guild, The Guild magazine and have had his plays read at the Classical Theater of Harlem's workshop. He is a constant presence in theater festivals in NYC. He started his writings at the, "Writers in Performance" at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center under the tutelage of Mario Giacalone Program Director of the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, in 2012.

Mr. Vauban's works are attentive to the inevitable dilemma's society has faced since the beginning of its history. As a circus performer he has taught at the social program of Cirque du Solei, Cirque du Monde and performed with a number of international circus companies such as: UniverSoul Circus, Gran Circus Norte-Americano, Beto Carrero Show, Gran Bartholo Circus and Circus Amok. Mr. Vauban is an eternal admirer of the arts and is always willing to share his passion for arts with his students, friends, and community. His work has been gaining recognition for its involving and conscious approach to delicate themes that are still taboo in African American circles, such as assimilation, colorism, mental health, and the mass incarceration of people of color. His main goal as a writer/director is to advance social change by encouraging a safer, better informed, and more cohesive community.

"Through theater, I seek to facilitate a deeper understanding of self and others, and a greater acceptance of different cultures and ways of being, so that we can't be pitted against each otherso easily."

CAST: Dierdra McDowell, Ben Rowe, Patricia Fields, Riyadh Rollins, Soyini Cranshaw and Natalie Djondo.

Costume design: Carolyn Adams

Light & Sound Design: VICTOR VAUBAN JUNIOR

Sound: GEOFFREY CHRISTOPHER AND DAYVIS FERRERAS




Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Host Fundraising Gala in December Photo
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Host Fundraising Gala in December
Vangeline Theater has announced a Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8pm at Temple NYC, Brooklyn. Proceeds from the gala will support sending dancers to Houston, Texas, from February 6-10, 2023 to make history conducting a pilot study for The Slowest Wave - the first neuroscientific study of Butoh.
Cast Announced For the Festival of New Jewish Plays Photo
Cast Announced For the Festival of New Jewish Plays
The Jewish Plays Project has announced casting for the Festival of New Jewish Plays, running November 30 and December 1 at the JCC.
H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Winter Photo
H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Winter
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 48th season will continue December 30-31, 2022 and January 7 -8, 2023 with the mounting of a Gilbert & Sullivan staple, H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair Photo
Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair
Sundog Theatre has elected Amanda Straniere as new chair to head the board of directors as the company enters its 21st year. She takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.

More Hot Stories For You


Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Host Fundraising Gala in DecemberVangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Host Fundraising Gala in December
November 22, 2022

Vangeline Theater has announced a Fundraising Gala on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8pm at Temple NYC, Brooklyn. Proceeds from the gala will support sending dancers to Houston, Texas, from February 6-10, 2023 to make history conducting a pilot study for The Slowest Wave - the first neuroscientific study of Butoh.
KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION Returns In-Person at The ApolloKWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION Returns In-Person at The Apollo
November 22, 2022

The Apollo announced today its annual Kwanzaa celebration, which returns in-person for the first time in two years, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the cultural importance and collective Black joy that characterize the holiday.
Cast Announced For the Festival of New Jewish PlaysCast Announced For the Festival of New Jewish Plays
November 22, 2022

The Jewish Plays Project has announced casting for the Festival of New Jewish Plays, running November 30 and December 1 at the JCC.
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77
November 21, 2022

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This WinterH.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Winter
November 21, 2022

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 48th season will continue December 30-31, 2022 and January 7 -8, 2023 with the mounting of a Gilbert & Sullivan staple, H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
share