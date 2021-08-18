LA NELA DE SOCARTES Makes its New York Virtual Premiere Next Month at the 10th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival

La Nela De Socartes, a new virtual musical with book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Greggory Nekrasovas and Mass Cicio, is coming to the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival from September 14-25, 2021. The production comes to New York following a successful UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe August 7 and 8. Conceived as a fully virtual musical production, La Nela De Socartes will be free for festival audiences to stream.

An uplifting musical tragedy on love, opportunity, and change, La Nela De Socartes stars a BIPOC and Spanish/Latinx company from across the United States and Argentina in the first American adaptation of Benito Pérez Galdós' novel Marianela (1878) with English translations by Clara Bell.

Beginning development in 2017 as Nekrasovas' senior capstone project at Rowan University and having its world premiere in November 2020, the musical has received acclaim for its "strong, vibrant, and beautiful music", cast performances, and innovations in virtual storytelling, being called "a truly captivating musical experience." Now, coming off a successful UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this month, Nekrasovas and Cicio's debut musical comes to Rochester to continue its journey towards a stage production. As one critic noted, La Nela De Socartes "has been a long labor of love with a journey to complete on a live stage."

Nekrasovas and Cicio serve as the show's executive producers, and Nekrasovas also serves as director. Christopher Giacomini is the musical's supervising video editor. The musical's diverse cast stars Daniela Delahuerta, Bruno Giraldi, Frank Montoto, and Katlin Svadbik, along with Isabella King, Imran Hylton, Milagros Colón, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Gustavo Wons, Alexander Brown, and Katrice Gavino.

The Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the fastest-growing fringe festivals in the United States. Its mission is "to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills while also offering unparalleled public access to the arts for theatrical creatives." La Nela De Socartes is proud to be presented by the festival, and for more information on the Rochester Fringe Festival and the virtual musical, visit www.laneladesocartes.com.