Kenthedo Robinson Tells The True Story Of An African-American War Hero

Playwright, Producer, Director, and Scholar, Kenthedo Robinson, presents another riveting work filled with history and inspiration: The Buffalo Hero of World War I: Based on a True Story

Pvt. Wayne Miner, a "Buffalo Soldier," valiantly volunteered to take artillery to the front-line during World War I even when fellow soldiers refused. Miner, a son of slaves, took the credo of the Buffalo Soldier to heart: "Deeds Not Words."

Ignoring his fears and looking death in the face, armed with the light of his mother's spirit, Wayne Miner entered history at a time when he was not considered an equal.

Featured in the cast: Chaelene Mulgrave, Darrell Wyatt, Shatique Brown, Ms. D., Timothy Walsh, Bereket Mengistu, Mark Robinson. Lighting Design by Isaac Winston (Lighting Technician: Phillip Iweriebor); Sound Design by Mark Robinson and Mr. Robinson also serves as set designer.

Performances are Thursday, May 9 & 16; Friday, May 10 & 17; all at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 11 & 18 at 2:00 & 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. with tickets available on Brownpapertickets.com. Admission is $25 ($20 Teacher/Student Discount Code: STBH; $20 Senior Citizens Discount Code: SCTBH; $20 Veterans Discount Code: VTBH; Special Mother's Day Brunch Performance, Sunday, May 12: $40 includes brunch from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. with the performance at 5:00 p.m.). The production will be at The American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th Street, NYC, Contact cpactickets@gmail.com or Kenthedo@gmail.com or 917-523-2823) for further info.

Buffalo Soldiers originally were members of the 10th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army, formed in 1866. This nickname was given to the Black Cavalry by Native American tribes who fought in the Indian Wars. The term eventually became synonymous with all the African-American regiments formed in 1866. Although several African American regiments were raised during the Civil War as part of the Union Army, the "Buffalo Soldiers" were established by Congress as the first peacetime all-black regiments in the regular U.S. Army.

Writer/Director, Kenthedo Robinson, taught English and Theatre for twenty-five years. He was a professor of creative writing at the College of New Rochelle and Empire State College and holds two Masters Degrees: Education and Educational Administration. He also holds a M.A. Degree in Theatre (Playwrighting and Directing) from Hunter College (City University of New York). Robinson was also awarded two scholarships to study the works of William Shakespeare at Columbia, University. He has written, produced and directed over twenty works including The Divine Assignment; The Heartbeat of the World about the identity of man; My Mother The Super Action Hero about desires and dreams of a 71-year-old mother who wants to become the lead actress in her son's film; and Nicky: The Unknown Man about an aging Kansas City boxing trainer suffering from brain concussions, which was considered one of the "best plays" in that Off-Broadway Theatre Season. His plays have been presented at The National Black Theatre Festival; The Harlem Fringe Theatre Festivals; The Women of Color Theatre Festival; Provocative Playwrights Festival; and the American Theatre of Actors. Other works not penned by Robinson that he directed include A Streetcar Named Desire, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, The Wiz, Antony and Cleopatra, Fame, Othello, A Day Of Absence, and recently, an Off Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Also included in his production and directing credits are: The Pulitzer Prize winning plays, The Piano Lesson and Fences by August Wilson. Robinson has just won the Jean Dalrymple Award for Best Direction of a Classical Play (Oedipus the King) and Best Set Design for excellence Off Broadway Theatre.





