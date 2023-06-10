Katia Mendoza to Play Lyndsy Elle Cooper in World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face to Face Films

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023, at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who last year portrayed Eve in "The Girl with the Red Hair," will originate the role of Lyndsy Elle Cooper in the world premiere of Shadows, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, this fall.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

On playing Lyndsy, Ms. Mendoza says: "I've always been so enamored of this story and its characters ever since I read the first draft. This fondness only grew as we began our journey to the stage. All the characters are uniquely captivating, there's a really nice mix of personalities in the story that balance each other really well. To have the opportunity to take on Lyndsy is a gift. Here we have a woman, whose life is dictated by her career, finding love and really beginning to try and make sense of the world around her when tragedy strikes and shifts her whole world view. I'm incredibly excited to step into her fierce shoes and tell this story alongside an amazing cast and crew!"

Mr. Laura, who also directs the production, speaks on Ms. Mendoza's casting: "Katia is a rare actor with an original voice, someone who cares deeply about every role she plays and one who has the ability with a simple glance to make you feel the complicated character behind the mask. She remains one of the strongest actors of craft, precision and vulnerability I have ever had the fortune of working with. I am beyond thrilled for her to be leading us on this journey and have no doubt audiences will fall in love with her Lyndsy, opening up conversations about subjects that often go unspoken."

Ms. Mendoza and Mr. Laura will produce the play under the Face to Face Films banner, alongside Kristen Seavey and Templar Grace Wright.

In 2024, Ms. Mendoza will headline the web-series "Faces," in which she plays a character diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Mr. Laura and Ms. Mendoza will produce the series together, with Mr. Laura creating and directing the episodes.

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and Rose Hart.

For more casting and show information, please visit Click Here




Recommended For You